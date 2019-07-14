MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 14

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Wall Street stocks climb, dollar drops on rate-cut optimism-

* PRECIOUS- Gold holds firm above $1,400 as markets look past robust U.S. data

* Oil- Oil flat as tropical storm limits output, glut forecasts weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks boost Saudi, while wide sell-off weighs down Egypt

* Probe starts after UAE satellite lost in failed Vega launch

* Banks draw fresh dollars to Lebanon with high interest deposits

* Turkish industrial output down 1.3% in May, slides less than forecast

* Russia confirms it has started delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey

* EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey’s lira leads losses in emerging FX as Fed-driven rally fades

* Turkish lira slides over possible U.S. sanctions after S-400 delivery

* Merchant ships urged to avoid using private armed teams in Mideast Gulf

* Fitch downgrades Turkey after dismissal of central bank governor

EGYPT

* Egypt central bank keeps key rates unchanged

* EXCLUSIVE-Egypt’s arrears to foreign oil firms fall to $900 mln at end of June - minister

* Egyptian Exchange Says Care Healthcare Sells 504 Mln Shares In Cleopatra Hospital

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Ma’aden Submits Capital Increase Request To CMA For Approval

* Saudi Arabia moves to secure Yemen Red Sea ports after UAE drawdown

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World set to raise $1.3 bln in bonds and sukuk

* SHUAA Capital Shareholders Approve Transaction with ADFG

KUWAIT

* Kuwait moves to protect its ports amid Gulf tensions

OMAN

* Salalah Port Services Appoints Roeland Van Beers As CFO

* OMANS’ SEMBCORP SALALAH - H1 REVENUE 37.2 MLN RIALS VS 34.8 MLN RIALS YEAR AGO

* Oman’s Bank Nizwa H1 Profit Rises

* Oman’s Gulf Mushroom Products H1 Profit Rises

* Gulf Hotels Oman H1 Profit Rises