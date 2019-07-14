MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 14

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Wall Street stocks climb, dollar drops on rate-cut optimism-
* PRECIOUS- Gold holds firm above $1,400 as markets look past robust U.S. data
* Oil- Oil flat as tropical storm limits output, glut forecasts weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks boost Saudi, while wide sell-off weighs down Egypt
* Probe starts after UAE satellite lost in failed Vega launch
* Banks draw fresh dollars to Lebanon with high interest deposits
* Turkish industrial output down 1.3% in May, slides less than forecast
* Russia confirms it has started delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey
* EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey’s lira leads losses in emerging FX as Fed-driven rally fades
* Turkish lira slides over possible U.S. sanctions after S-400 delivery
* Merchant ships urged to avoid using private armed teams in Mideast Gulf
* Fitch downgrades Turkey after dismissal of central bank governor
* Egypt central bank keeps key rates unchanged
* EXCLUSIVE-Egypt’s arrears to foreign oil firms fall to $900 mln at end of June - minister
* Egyptian Exchange Says Care Healthcare Sells 504 Mln Shares In Cleopatra Hospital
* Saudi’s Ma’aden Submits Capital Increase Request To CMA For Approval
* Saudi Arabia moves to secure Yemen Red Sea ports after UAE drawdown
* DP World set to raise $1.3 bln in bonds and sukuk
* SHUAA Capital Shareholders Approve Transaction with ADFG
* Kuwait moves to protect its ports amid Gulf tensions
* Salalah Port Services Appoints Roeland Van Beers As CFO
* OMANS’ SEMBCORP SALALAH - H1 REVENUE 37.2 MLN RIALS VS 34.8 MLN RIALS YEAR AGO
* Oman’s Bank Nizwa H1 Profit Rises
* Oman’s Gulf Mushroom Products H1 Profit Rises
* Gulf Hotels Oman H1 Profit Rises
Compiled by Dubai Newsroom