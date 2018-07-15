MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 15

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise on industrials; dollar flattens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets slightly down on oil price concerns

* Oil rises but declines for the week as supply concerns ease

* PRECIOUS-Gold, silver slide to seven-month lows as dollar climbs

* Iraqi protesters storm local government building amid anger over graft

* Israeli interceptor missile shoots down drone at Syrian frontier - witness

* Turkey to prioritise fight against inflation, rebalancing economy -Albayrak

* Israel and Gaza militants agree to end fierce flare-up of fighting

* Turkey’s Erdogan says Syrian govt forces targetting Idlib could destroy accord - source

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia welcomes FIFA action against pirated sports channel

* Saudi Arabia arrests prominent cleric Safar al-Hawali -activists

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE pledges $10 bln in investment, South Africa says

* BRIEF-DXB Entertainments Says Dubai Parks And Resorts Reports H1 visits Over 1.4 Mln

QATAR

* BRIEF-Moody’s Changes Qatar’s Rating Outlook To Stable

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait May bank lending growth slowest in seven years

OMAN

* BRIEF-Bank Muscat H1 Profit Rises