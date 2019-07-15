MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 15

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pull ahead after encouraging Chinese data-
* PRECIOUS- Gold trades steady ahead of China GDP data
* Oil- Oil prices edge lower as China’s GDP growth slows
* METALS-Base metals rally on solid China industrial data
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks boost Saudi, Aldar strong in Abu Dhabi
* Iran ready to talk if U.S. lifts sanctions, Pompeo skeptical
* Erdogan says Trump can waive sanctions on Turkey for Russian defence purchase
* Israel holds 5G mobile network tender, aims for 2020 launch
* Egyptian Exchange Says Wasatch Advisors Raises Stake In Cleopatra Hospital
* Maridive And Oil Services Board Approves Najjad Zeenni’s Offer To Acquire Stake
* Egypt’s Middle East Glass Manufacturing Board Approves Capital
* Suez Canal Co For Technology Settling 9-Month Profit Rises
* Egypt’s Sodic Signs Agreement With NUCA To Convert Agricultural Plot To Housing
* Saudi Real Estate Refinance Cuts Rates For Long-Term Fixed Rate Mortgages By 40 Basis Points
* Saudi Arabia raises local gasoline prices
* Zain Saudi Posts Q2 Profit
* Saudi’s TAPRCO Signs 3 Mln Riyals Islamic Financing
* Jarir Marketing Q2 Estimated Profit Rises
* Dubai’s GEMS to meet banks for $1.65 bln refinancing - LPC news service
* Kuwait GDP in Q1 increases 2.6% year-on-year
* Oman’s Renaissance Services H1 Profit Rises
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom