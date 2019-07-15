MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 15

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pull ahead after encouraging Chinese data-

* PRECIOUS- Gold trades steady ahead of China GDP data

* Oil- Oil prices edge lower as China’s GDP growth slows

* METALS-Base metals rally on solid China industrial data

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks boost Saudi, Aldar strong in Abu Dhabi

* Iran ready to talk if U.S. lifts sanctions, Pompeo skeptical

* Erdogan says Trump can waive sanctions on Turkey for Russian defence purchase

* Israel holds 5G mobile network tender, aims for 2020 launch

EGYPT

* Egyptian Exchange Says Wasatch Advisors Raises Stake In Cleopatra Hospital

* Maridive And Oil Services Board Approves Najjad Zeenni’s Offer To Acquire Stake

* Egypt’s Middle East Glass Manufacturing Board Approves Capital

* Suez Canal Co For Technology Settling 9-Month Profit Rises

* Egypt’s Sodic Signs Agreement With NUCA To Convert Agricultural Plot To Housing

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Real Estate Refinance Cuts Rates For Long-Term Fixed Rate Mortgages By 40 Basis Points

* Saudi Arabia raises local gasoline prices

* Zain Saudi Posts Q2 Profit

* Saudi’s TAPRCO Signs 3 Mln Riyals Islamic Financing

* Jarir Marketing Q2 Estimated Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s GEMS to meet banks for $1.65 bln refinancing - LPC news service

KUWAIT

* Kuwait GDP in Q1 increases 2.6% year-on-year

OMAN

* Oman’s Renaissance Services H1 Profit Rises