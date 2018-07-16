MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 16

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on soft China data, trade war fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise on higher oil prices, Q2 results
* Oil prices ease on potential supply hikes; Trump-Putin eyed
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices buoyed by weaker dollar, Asian stocks
* Two protesters killed in clashes with Iraqi police as unrest spreads in south
* Netanyahu, Trump discuss Syria, Iran ahead of Helsinki summit
* Tunisia’s president says PM should quit if crisis continues
* U.S. sanctions seen barring IT platform of insurer Lloyd’s for Iran trade
* Iran’s supreme leader calls for govt to be backed in face of U.S. sanctions
* SWFs face tougher dealmaking environment as protectionism grows
* Gaza ceasefire largely holding after day-long flareup
* Egypt 3- and 9-month T-bill yields fall, ending one-month streak
* BRIEF-Egyptian Iron And Steel Posts FY Revenue of EGP 1.62 Bln
* BRIEF-Telecom Egypt, Liquid Telecom Sign Mou For Fibre Network From Cape To Cairo
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank Board Proposes 2 Riyals/Share H1 Dividend
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Arriyadh Development Q2 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-Zain Saudi Posts Q2 Loss
* UAE pledges $10 bln in investment, South Africa says
* Court dismisses criminal case against founder of UAE’s Abraaj
* UAE says sanctioned exchange houses not linked to Iran crackdown
* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 Group Profit Rises
* MEDIA-Djibouti ready to pay compensation to settle DP World dispute - FT
* BRIEF-UAE’s Union National Bank Q2 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-EMAAR Malls Appoints Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne As CEO
* BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q2 Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Emirates NBD Bank Updates On Abraaj Exposure
* Flydubai halts flights to Iraqi city of Najaf until July 22 - statement
* Qatar Islamic Bank Q2 net profit rises, beats estimates
* Russia hands over World Cup hosting duties to Qatar
* TABLE-Food prices pull Qatar inflation down near zero in June
* TABLE-Kuwait May bank lending growth slowest in seven years
* BRIEF-Bank Muscat H1 Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar H1 Consol Profit Rises
* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman H1 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-Oman’s Raysut Cement H1 Profit Falls (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)