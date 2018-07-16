MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 16

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on soft China data, trade war fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise on higher oil prices, Q2 results

* Oil prices ease on potential supply hikes; Trump-Putin eyed

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices buoyed by weaker dollar, Asian stocks

* Two protesters killed in clashes with Iraqi police as unrest spreads in south

* Netanyahu, Trump discuss Syria, Iran ahead of Helsinki summit

* Tunisia’s president says PM should quit if crisis continues

* U.S. sanctions seen barring IT platform of insurer Lloyd’s for Iran trade

* Iran’s supreme leader calls for govt to be backed in face of U.S. sanctions

* SWFs face tougher dealmaking environment as protectionism grows

* Gaza ceasefire largely holding after day-long flareup

EGYPT

* Egypt 3- and 9-month T-bill yields fall, ending one-month streak

* BRIEF-Egyptian Iron And Steel Posts FY Revenue of EGP 1.62 Bln

* BRIEF-Telecom Egypt, Liquid Telecom Sign Mou For Fibre Network From Cape To Cairo

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank Board Proposes 2 Riyals/Share H1 Dividend

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Arriyadh Development Q2 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Zain Saudi Posts Q2 Loss

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE pledges $10 bln in investment, South Africa says

* Court dismisses criminal case against founder of UAE’s Abraaj

* UAE says sanctioned exchange houses not linked to Iran crackdown

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 Group Profit Rises

* MEDIA-Djibouti ready to pay compensation to settle DP World dispute - FT

* BRIEF-UAE’s Union National Bank Q2 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-EMAAR Malls Appoints Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne As CEO

* BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q2 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Emirates NBD Bank Updates On Abraaj Exposure

* Flydubai halts flights to Iraqi city of Najaf until July 22 - statement

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank Q2 net profit rises, beats estimates

* Russia hands over World Cup hosting duties to Qatar

* TABLE-Food prices pull Qatar inflation down near zero in June

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait May bank lending growth slowest in seven years

OMAN

* BRIEF-Bank Muscat H1 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar H1 Consol Profit Rises

* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman H1 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Oman’s Raysut Cement H1 Profit Falls (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)