MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 16

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up as cautious investors await U.S. data, earnings
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors eye U.S. retail sales data
* Oil down for a second day as U.S Gulf of Mexico output returns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends gains, other markets ease ahead of earnings
* Nuclear deal parties not ready to launch dispute mechanism against Iran, prefer more diplomacy -EU
* Turkish cenbank governor: real interest rates, not nominal, should define monetary policy -Anadolu Agency
* Turkey’s Erdogan says Russian S-400s will be fully deployed by April 2020
* Saudi Arabia to support indebted Lebanon, say ex-PMs after meeting king
* U.N. says Yemeni warring sides agree port ceasefire moves
* Egypt buys 3.27 mln T of local wheat this harvest season
* Saudi vice minister of defense says met with U.N. envoy to Yemen
* Saudi SAMI continues partnership talks with S.Africa’s Denel after rebuff
* Actis takes on management of two Abraaj funds
* ADNOC hires BAML, Mizuho for natural gas pipelines deal –sources
* Emirates Strategic Investments Co readies debut dollar sukuk sale
* Abu Dhabi sovereign fund to boost active investments in fixed-income
* BRIEF-Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan H1 Profit Rises
* Kuwait hands Muslim Brotherhood-linked militants to Egypt - KUNA
* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar H1 Profit Falls
