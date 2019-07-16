MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 16

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up as cautious investors await U.S. data, earnings

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors eye U.S. retail sales data

* Oil down for a second day as U.S Gulf of Mexico output returns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends gains, other markets ease ahead of earnings

* Nuclear deal parties not ready to launch dispute mechanism against Iran, prefer more diplomacy -EU

* Turkish cenbank governor: real interest rates, not nominal, should define monetary policy -Anadolu Agency

* Turkey’s Erdogan says Russian S-400s will be fully deployed by April 2020

* Saudi Arabia to support indebted Lebanon, say ex-PMs after meeting king

* U.N. says Yemeni warring sides agree port ceasefire moves

EGYPT

* Egypt buys 3.27 mln T of local wheat this harvest season

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi vice minister of defense says met with U.N. envoy to Yemen

* Saudi SAMI continues partnership talks with S.Africa’s Denel after rebuff

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Actis takes on management of two Abraaj funds

* ADNOC hires BAML, Mizuho for natural gas pipelines deal –sources

* Emirates Strategic Investments Co readies debut dollar sukuk sale

* Abu Dhabi sovereign fund to boost active investments in fixed-income

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan H1 Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* Kuwait hands Muslim Brotherhood-linked militants to Egypt - KUNA

OMAN

* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar H1 Profit Falls