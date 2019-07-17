MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 17

DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares subdued, dollar benefits as sterling suffers
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firm dollar; trade concerns, rate-cut bets cap losses
* Oil prices gain, U.S. crude little changed after inventory data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets up as risk sentiment improves, Saudi hits 2-mth high
* U.S., Iran send conflicting signals on their disputes
* Iran says it came to help of disabled foreign oil tanker in the Gulf
* Iran set to invest in south Indian refinery, says ambassador
* Jordan appoints new ambassador to Qatar, two years after downgrading ties
* Gulf conflict would see oil prices spike, ease, jump again - research
* Britain plans additional warship presence in Gulf
* Fire at Basra offshore oil export terminal briefly halts crude loading - Iraqi officials
* Prospect of Saudi support lifts Lebanon dollar bonds
* Tunisia’s foreign currency reserves rise after it sold bond
* EBRD looks to boost equity investments in Egypt
* Saudi Arabia approves new tendering and procurement law
* Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drones targeting Abha and Jizan airports
* Saudi wealth fund said to buy stake in JV from Aramco, Jacobs - Bloomberg
* EXCLUSIVE-UAE plans oil trade overhaul to boost Middle Eastern clout
* Emirates to launch flights to Mexico City via Barcelona
* Dubai’s Amlak close to restructuring $1.2 bln with creditors - Bloomberg
* Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 Profit Rises
* Oman’s OCTAL secures $625 mln in loans
* Qatar’s Commercial Bank H1 Profit Rises (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)