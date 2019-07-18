MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 18

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS—Stocks wobble on trade, earnings unease; US Treasury yields fall

* PRECIOUS-Gold scales 2-week peak on Fed rate cut expectations, softer dollar

* Crude futures steady after fall on U.S. oil products stocks gain

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks aid Qatar, Abu Dhabi; other Gulf markets mixed

* U.S. House rejects Saudi weapons sales; Trump to veto

* U.S. officials to brief diplomats on maritime security initiative for Gulf

* From Iraq to Yemen, drones raise U.S. alarm over Iranian plans

* U.S. removing Turkey from F-35 program after its Russian missile defense purchase

* Iran’s Zarif says U.S. travel curbs on Iranian diplomats ‘inhuman

* Sudan’s military council, opposition coalition sign political accord

* Britain says deployment of warship to Gulf is to protect its interests

EGYPT

* Egypt says economy on right track after 5.6% growth in 2018/19

* IMF to vote on disbursement of final loan tranche to Egypt on July 24 - Egyptian PM

SAUDI ARABIA

* Emirates NBD allowed to open 20 more branches in Saudi Arabia

* Yemen’s Houthis say they launched drone attack on Saudi’s Jizan airport

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch Affirms DP World at ‘BBB+’. Upgrades Short-Term IDR to ‘F1’

* UAE FAB’s second quarter profit up 5%

* Dubai-based GEMS hires banks for $800 mln dual-currency bond

* Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 Profit Rises

* Emirates NBD’s Q2 profit surges on asset sale, forex gains

* War risk costs drag on UAE marine fuel sales, benefit Singapore - trade

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House Q2 net profit up 9.4% year on year

* Kuwait’s Warba Bank Obtains CBK Preliminary Approval For Upto $500 Mln Sukuk

* Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank Q2 Profit Rises

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank H1 Profit Rises

OMAN

* Seeking to avoid escalation, ships deploy unarmed guards to navigate Gulf