MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 18

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS—Stocks wobble on trade, earnings unease; US Treasury yields fall
* PRECIOUS-Gold scales 2-week peak on Fed rate cut expectations, softer dollar
* Crude futures steady after fall on U.S. oil products stocks gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks aid Qatar, Abu Dhabi; other Gulf markets mixed
* U.S. House rejects Saudi weapons sales; Trump to veto
* U.S. officials to brief diplomats on maritime security initiative for Gulf
* From Iraq to Yemen, drones raise U.S. alarm over Iranian plans
* U.S. removing Turkey from F-35 program after its Russian missile defense purchase
* Iran’s Zarif says U.S. travel curbs on Iranian diplomats ‘inhuman
* Sudan’s military council, opposition coalition sign political accord
* Britain says deployment of warship to Gulf is to protect its interests
* Egypt says economy on right track after 5.6% growth in 2018/19
* IMF to vote on disbursement of final loan tranche to Egypt on July 24 - Egyptian PM
* Emirates NBD allowed to open 20 more branches in Saudi Arabia
* Yemen’s Houthis say they launched drone attack on Saudi’s Jizan airport
* Fitch Affirms DP World at ‘BBB+’. Upgrades Short-Term IDR to ‘F1’
* UAE FAB’s second quarter profit up 5%
* Dubai-based GEMS hires banks for $800 mln dual-currency bond
* Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 Profit Rises
* Emirates NBD’s Q2 profit surges on asset sale, forex gains
* War risk costs drag on UAE marine fuel sales, benefit Singapore - trade
* Kuwait Finance House Q2 net profit up 9.4% year on year
* Kuwait’s Warba Bank Obtains CBK Preliminary Approval For Upto $500 Mln Sukuk
* Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank Q2 Profit Rises
* Qatar Islamic Bank H1 Profit Rises
* Seeking to avoid escalation, ships deploy unarmed guards to navigate Gulf
