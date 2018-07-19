MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 19

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks climb to month peak, U.S. dollar hits three-week high
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rises on bank gains; other Gulf markets mixed
* Oil rises on bullish demand signals, even as U.S. stockpiles grow
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as U.S. dollar eases
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken as Brent-Dubai spread narrows
* Evacuation of two pro-Assad Syrian villages under way
* French envoy for Yemen meets Houthis, pushes aid effort
* European Investment Bank casts doubt on EU plan to salvage nuclear deal
* OPEC, non-OPEC compliance with oil cuts fall to around 120 pct in June - sources
* Turkey’s emergency rule expires as Erdogan’s powers expand
* EU to curb steel imports in response to Trump tariffs
* Turkey’s Sabanci considering sale of three cement factories -two sources
* Iran builds new centrifuge rotor factory - nuclear chief
* Iraq extends bid deadline for Diwaniya oil refinery project
* Iran onshore oil stocks up 3.2 mln barrels in June -Kayrros
* ANALYSIS-For the global LNG industry, is the FSRU honeymoon over?
* Egypt drops wheat supplier AOS, approves import of 120,000 T of wheat
* Egypt remittances expected to rise nearly 50 pct to $26 bln for FY 2017-18
* Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Aramco refinery in Riyadh with drone
* Ethiopia asks Saudi for year’s worth of fuel, with payment delayed
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco mulls stake in world’s no. 4 chemical firm - sources
* Saudi Electricity Co in talks for international bond issue - sources
* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 6.984 mln bpd in May
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)
* Bidders emerge for Abraaj’s investment business -sources
* Fitch Affirms Abu Dhabi’s Mudabala Development Company and IPIC at ‘AA’, Outlooks Stable
* Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 profit rises 14.6 pct
* Emirates NBD Q2 profit surges 30 pct as net interest income rises
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar sells Sept-loading al-Shaheen crude at 4-month low premiums - sources
* Moody’s changes outlook to stable from negative on ratings of 3 Qatari GRIs; affirms ratings
* Moody’s changes outlook on Al Rayan Bank to stable from negative
* Qatar airport passenger traffic falls, cargo rises in first half
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain tendering to buy 25,000 tonnes wheat - trade
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth slows to lowest this year
* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)