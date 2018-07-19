MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 19

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks climb to month peak, U.S. dollar hits three-week high

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rises on bank gains; other Gulf markets mixed

* Oil rises on bullish demand signals, even as U.S. stockpiles grow

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as U.S. dollar eases

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken as Brent-Dubai spread narrows

* Evacuation of two pro-Assad Syrian villages under way

* French envoy for Yemen meets Houthis, pushes aid effort

* European Investment Bank casts doubt on EU plan to salvage nuclear deal

* OPEC, non-OPEC compliance with oil cuts fall to around 120 pct in June - sources

* Turkey’s emergency rule expires as Erdogan’s powers expand

* EU to curb steel imports in response to Trump tariffs

* Turkey’s Sabanci considering sale of three cement factories -two sources

* Iran builds new centrifuge rotor factory - nuclear chief

* Iraq extends bid deadline for Diwaniya oil refinery project

* Iran onshore oil stocks up 3.2 mln barrels in June -Kayrros

* ANALYSIS-For the global LNG industry, is the FSRU honeymoon over?

EGYPT

* Egypt drops wheat supplier AOS, approves import of 120,000 T of wheat

* Egypt remittances expected to rise nearly 50 pct to $26 bln for FY 2017-18

SAUDI ARABIA

* Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Aramco refinery in Riyadh with drone

* Ethiopia asks Saudi for year’s worth of fuel, with payment delayed

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco mulls stake in world’s no. 4 chemical firm - sources

* Saudi Electricity Co in talks for international bond issue - sources

* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 6.984 mln bpd in May

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Bidders emerge for Abraaj’s investment business -sources

* Fitch Affirms Abu Dhabi’s Mudabala Development Company and IPIC at ‘AA’, Outlooks Stable

* Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 profit rises 14.6 pct

* Emirates NBD Q2 profit surges 30 pct as net interest income rises

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar sells Sept-loading al-Shaheen crude at 4-month low premiums - sources

* Moody’s changes outlook to stable from negative on ratings of 3 Qatari GRIs; affirms ratings

* Moody’s changes outlook on Al Rayan Bank to stable from negative

* Qatar airport passenger traffic falls, cargo rises in first half

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain tendering to buy 25,000 tonnes wheat - trade

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth slows to lowest this year

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)