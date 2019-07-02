MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 2

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautious as weak manufacturing data stoke growth worries
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as weak economic data hints at global slowdown
* Oil prices ease as demand worries counter supply cuts
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends gains as global rally lifts most of Gulf
* Trump says Iran ‘playing with fire’ with uranium enrichment
* OPEC extends oil cut to prop up prices as economy weakens
* Hundreds gather across Nile from Khartoum after deadly clashes
* Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport leaves nine injured
* Israeli spymaster sees “one-time” chance for peace with Arabs sharing Iran worries
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Aug 2-12 shipment
* Saudi Arabia widens funding base with dual-tranche debut euro bond
* Saudi Aramco And Baker Hughes Sign MoU For Non-Metallic Materials Production
* Bulgartransgaz must sign pipeline contract with Saudi group -watchdog
* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 16.16 Bln Riyals
* Saudi’s Savola Group Board Appoints Sulaiman Al Muhaidib As Chairman
* Saudi’s CMA Approves Al-Ahlia Insurance Company’s Capital Reduction
* Dubai’s DP World acquires Topaz Energy in $1 bln deal
* UAE’s Ajman Bank says it arranged $275 mln loan for Pakistan [nL
* ENBD REIT Secures $177 Mln Facility From Mashreq Bank
* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank starts marketing capital-boosting perpetual bonds
* Kuwait and Halliburton offshore contract sees 100,000 bpd production- KUNA
* Bahrain’s GFH Signs With Accor Group To Launch Raffles And Mama Shelter Brands In Bahrain
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom