MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 2

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautious as weak manufacturing data stoke growth worries

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as weak economic data hints at global slowdown

* Oil prices ease as demand worries counter supply cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends gains as global rally lifts most of Gulf

* Trump says Iran ‘playing with fire’ with uranium enrichment

* OPEC extends oil cut to prop up prices as economy weakens

* Hundreds gather across Nile from Khartoum after deadly clashes

* Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport leaves nine injured

* Israeli spymaster sees “one-time” chance for peace with Arabs sharing Iran worries

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Aug 2-12 shipment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia widens funding base with dual-tranche debut euro bond

* Saudi Aramco And Baker Hughes Sign MoU For Non-Metallic Materials Production

* Bulgartransgaz must sign pipeline contract with Saudi group -watchdog

* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 16.16 Bln Riyals

* Saudi’s Savola Group Board Appoints Sulaiman Al Muhaidib As Chairman

* Saudi’s CMA Approves Al-Ahlia Insurance Company’s Capital Reduction

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s DP World acquires Topaz Energy in $1 bln deal

* UAE’s Ajman Bank says it arranged $275 mln loan for Pakistan [nL

* ENBD REIT Secures $177 Mln Facility From Mashreq Bank

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank starts marketing capital-boosting perpetual bonds

* Kuwait and Halliburton offshore contract sees 100,000 bpd production- KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH Signs With Accor Group To Launch Raffles And Mama Shelter Brands In Bahrain