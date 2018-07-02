MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 2

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares slip anew, Mexico peso up as Obrador wins

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil boosts Gulf stocks, Saudi REITs soar, Eshraq jumps in Abu Dhabi

* Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down as dollar firms

* Dubai crude June average price retreats from more than 3-yr high

* Iraq oil exports from southern ports rise to 3.521 mln bpd in June - oil ministry

* Trump blasts OPEC, warns European companies against Iran ties

* Libya’s NOC warns of impact of oil port shutdown

* Iran calls for calm after water protests, clashes

* Iran eyes private oil exports to help beat U.S. sanctions

* ANALYSIS-Iran’s rulers face discontent as U.S. pressure mounts

* Rebel-held Syrian town to accept Assad’s rule - pro-government media

* UAE says pauses Hodeidah offensive for UN Yemen peace efforts

* Egyptian authorities seize 45,000 tonnes of spoiled Russian wheat - newspaper

EGYPT

* Egypt says to start building nuclear plant in next 2 years

* Sudan opposition leader refused entry to Egypt, says party

* Ukraine’s Nebulon to invest $2 bln in Egypt grain storage, transport

SAUDI ARABIA

* Can Saudi Arabia pump much more oil?

* S.Korea’s KEPCO shortlisted to bid for Saudi nuclear project

* Saudi economy starts to recover, set to accelerate as oil output rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE nuclear plant start-up depends on review outcome - regulator

* TABLE-UAE bank lending accelerates in May, deposits increase

* DP World considering logistics facility in Ethiopia - state news agency

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 GDP rises 1.4 pct on year, shrinks 3.6 pct on quarter

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain bank lending growth accelerates in May

* Bahrain c.bank’s net foreign assets fall in May as currency under threat (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)