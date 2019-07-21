MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 21

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down as big rate cut hopes fade, dollar rises
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 6-year top on profit-taking, still up for the week
* Oil climbs as Middle East tensions offset demand worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms thanks to banks, other Gulf markets mixed
* Britain calls ship seizure ‘hostile act’ as Iran releases video of capture
* Panama says withdrawing flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violations
* U.S. amphibious group patrols Arabian Sea as Iran tensions simmer
* Iraqi Kurdistan arrests Turkish lawmaker’s brother for assassination of diplomat
* Unaoil’s former Iraq partner pleads guilty to bribery
* Libya’s NOC declares force majeure at key Sharara oilfield after valve closure
* IMF urges Yemen government to pay public sector wages across country
* Lebanon needs public debt management plan -finance minister
* U.S. Treasury sanctions Hezbollah operative over 1994 Buenos Aires attack
* Lebanese veterans tussle with security forces in budget protest
* EXPLAINER-What’s at stake in Sudan’s transition?
* British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days
* Two killed in suicide bombing, four beheaded in Egypt’s N. Sinai, sources say
* Saudi Arabia says evacuated crew member of Iranian ship sent to Oman - SPA
* Saudi king approves hosting U.S. troops to enhance regional security -SPA
* Lockheed awarded $1.48 bln Saudi missile defense contract
* Saudi Arabia’s May crude exports hit lowest in over 1-1/2 years - JODI
* U.N. calls out Saudi Arabia, UAE for not paying Yemen aid pledges
* Saudi Arabia defends letter backing China’s Xinjiang policy
* Pence calls on Saudi Arabia to release critic of Islam
* Evercore set to lose out as Aramco reshuffles IPO roles -sources
* Dubai’s big spenders tighten purse strings
* U.S. airline group says it had a ‘productive meeting’ with Trump on Qatar (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)