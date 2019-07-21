MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 21

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down as big rate cut hopes fade, dollar rises

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 6-year top on profit-taking, still up for the week

* Oil climbs as Middle East tensions offset demand worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms thanks to banks, other Gulf markets mixed

* Britain calls ship seizure ‘hostile act’ as Iran releases video of capture

* Panama says withdrawing flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violations

* U.S. amphibious group patrols Arabian Sea as Iran tensions simmer

* Iraqi Kurdistan arrests Turkish lawmaker’s brother for assassination of diplomat

* Unaoil’s former Iraq partner pleads guilty to bribery

* Libya’s NOC declares force majeure at key Sharara oilfield after valve closure

* IMF urges Yemen government to pay public sector wages across country

* Lebanon needs public debt management plan -finance minister

* U.S. Treasury sanctions Hezbollah operative over 1994 Buenos Aires attack

* Lebanese veterans tussle with security forces in budget protest

* EXPLAINER-What’s at stake in Sudan’s transition?

EGYPT

* British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days

* Two killed in suicide bombing, four beheaded in Egypt’s N. Sinai, sources say

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says evacuated crew member of Iranian ship sent to Oman - SPA

* Saudi king approves hosting U.S. troops to enhance regional security -SPA

* Lockheed awarded $1.48 bln Saudi missile defense contract

* Saudi Arabia’s May crude exports hit lowest in over 1-1/2 years - JODI

* U.N. calls out Saudi Arabia, UAE for not paying Yemen aid pledges

* Saudi Arabia defends letter backing China’s Xinjiang policy

* Pence calls on Saudi Arabia to release critic of Islam

* Evercore set to lose out as Aramco reshuffles IPO roles -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s big spenders tighten purse strings

QATAR

* U.S. airline group says it had a ‘productive meeting’ with Trump on Qatar (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)