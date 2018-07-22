MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 22

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar drops, yields rise after Trump comments on Fed policy and tariffs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks muted; SABIC little changed after Aramco plan

* Oil strengthens as dollar slips to four-day low

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks firm; lights remain under pressure

* PRECIOUS-Gold snaps losing run after Trump slams strong dollar

* U.S. launches campaign to erode support for Iran’s leaders

* Iran leader backs suggestion to block Gulf oil exports if own sales stopped

* Iran lifts ban on non-Muslim city council member after outcry

* Israel-Hamas Gaza truce largely holds after flare-up

* Turkey’s Tupras reduces Iranian crude purchases as U.S. sanctions loom

* Lebanon must strike deal with Syria to use export crossing-minister

* POLL-Turkish c.bank seen hiking main rate by 100-125 basis points as inflation spikes

* Turkey says it has new evidence of Gulen coup links, will discuss with U.S

* Iraqi protester killed at Badr paramilitary branch

* Libya rejects EU plans for migrant centres on its territory

* Eritrea appoints first ambassador to Ethiopia in two decades

* Syrian army pushes into Quneitra province - state tv, rebels

EGYPT

* Egypt hikes gas prices by up to 75 pct in IMF-backed austerity plan

* Egypt says Israel’s Jewish nation-state law undermines Middle East peace

* Soccer-Villa to receive fresh investment from Egyptian and American backers

* Average yields fall on Egypt’s six-month and one-year T-bills

* Mystery Egypt sarcophagus found not to house Alexander the Great’s remains

* Eqypt’s EFG Hermes to buy Nigerian broker in frontier market push

* BRIEF-Orascom Construction Consortium Signs Agreement To Develop Wind Farm In Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco’s potential SABIC deal to affect IPO timing, CEO says in interview

* BRIEF-U.S. Government Awards Lockheed Martin Contract To Begin Production Of Multi-Mission Surface Combatant For Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco’s downstream diversion solves few problems

* Saudi oil exports to drop by about 100,000bpd in Aug- OPEC governor

* Saudi Military Industries signs warships JV with Spain’s Navantia

* EXCLUSIVE-General Electric’s power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai recipe for economic success looks stale as markets slump

* Xi’s visit to UAE highlights China’s rising interest in Middle East

* MEDIA-Cerberus Capital walks away from offer for Abraaj funds - Bloomberg

* BRIEF-Carnival Group says agreement with Elan Group to buy stake in Novo Cinemas UAE and Bahrain

* BRIEF-JSW Cement To Invest About $150 Mln In Fujairah

* China’s CNPC wins $1.6 bln seismic survey deals from ADNOC

* UAE telco du Q2 net profit rises 1.3 pct

QATAR

* Russia and Qatar discuss S-400 missile systems deal - TASS

* QNB Finansbank Signs Loan Agreement Worth 50 Million Euros With ING Bank

* Commercial Bank of Qatar beats estimates with Q2 profit

* BRIEF-Doha Bank H1 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Qatar Electricity & Water H1 Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* WH Ireland says Kuwaiti investor transfers stake in firm

* Kuwait’s Zain about to complete $700 mln loan - sources

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Batelco Announces H1 Dividend of 10 Fils/Share

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Batelco Reports Q2 Profit Of 15.7 Mln Dinars

OMAN

