MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 22

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fall on likely smaller Fed rate cut, crude climbs
* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on Iran tensions; firmer dollar limits upside
* Oil gains as Middle East Gulf tensions flare, Libya field shut
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Tanker incident weighs on Saudi, profit taking hurts Kuwait
* Britain weighs response to Iran Gulf crisis with few good options
* Seizure of British-flagged tanker “clear violation of international law” -UK Chamber of Shipping
* Iran says tanker incidents have not impacted its oil exports
* Japan undecided on response to U.S. plan for Mideast maritime coalition -PM Abe
* TIMELINE-Iran’s recent clashes with the West over Gulf shipping, nuclear plans
* FACTBOX-Strait of Hormuz: the world’s most important oil artery
* Air strikes kill 18 in Syria’s Idlib -Observatory
* Israel prepares to demolish homes on Jerusalem outskirts, stoking Palestinian fears
* White House’s Kushner to finalize Palestinian economic plan on Middle East tour -official
* Iraqi Kurdish energy minister Hawrami moved to advisory role in new cabinet
* Egypt expresses dismay to UK envoy over British Airways flight suspension
* Digital payments company Fawry to offer 36% stake in Egyptian IPO
* Air France to keep flying to Cairo
* Saudi minister says Iran’s actions are unacceptable
* Iran thanks Saudi Arabia for release of its oil tanker Happiness 1- Fars
* Camel dung fuels cement production in northern UAE
* Qatar ‘cautiously following’ recent developments in Strait of Hormuz
* Kuwait calls for restraint after Iran seized British tanker - KUNA
* Oman urges Iran to release seized tanker (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)