MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 22

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fall on likely smaller Fed rate cut, crude climbs

* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on Iran tensions; firmer dollar limits upside

* Oil gains as Middle East Gulf tensions flare, Libya field shut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Tanker incident weighs on Saudi, profit taking hurts Kuwait

* Britain weighs response to Iran Gulf crisis with few good options

* Seizure of British-flagged tanker “clear violation of international law” -UK Chamber of Shipping

* Iran says tanker incidents have not impacted its oil exports

* Japan undecided on response to U.S. plan for Mideast maritime coalition -PM Abe

* TIMELINE-Iran’s recent clashes with the West over Gulf shipping, nuclear plans

* FACTBOX-Strait of Hormuz: the world’s most important oil artery

* Air strikes kill 18 in Syria’s Idlib -Observatory

* Israel prepares to demolish homes on Jerusalem outskirts, stoking Palestinian fears

* White House’s Kushner to finalize Palestinian economic plan on Middle East tour -official

* Iraqi Kurdish energy minister Hawrami moved to advisory role in new cabinet

EGYPT

* Egypt expresses dismay to UK envoy over British Airways flight suspension

* Digital payments company Fawry to offer 36% stake in Egyptian IPO

* Air France to keep flying to Cairo

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi minister says Iran’s actions are unacceptable

* Iran thanks Saudi Arabia for release of its oil tanker Happiness 1- Fars

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Camel dung fuels cement production in northern UAE

QATAR

* Qatar ‘cautiously following’ recent developments in Strait of Hormuz

KUWAIT

* Kuwait calls for restraint after Iran seized British tanker - KUNA

OMAN

* Oman urges Iran to release seized tanker (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)