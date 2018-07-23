MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 23

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease, dollar near two-week lows on Trump comments
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks sluggish as investors await company earnings
* Oil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises further as U.S. dollar eases
* Syrian ‘White Helmets’ flee to Jordan with Israeli, Western help
* Pompeo assails Iran’s leaders, compares them to ‘mafia’
* Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump about ‘mother of all wars’
* Israel to reopen Gaza terminal, extend fishing on Tuesday if quiet holds
* Russian-backed air strikes hit Islamic State in southern Syria - sources
* Turkey’s Iyi Party opposition leader to step down
* Turkish finance minister says he will not fight markets -media
* Iraq expects Rosneft CEO in Baghdad for talks on Kurdistan oil contracts -TASS
* U.S. launches campaign to erode support for Iran’s leaders
* Egypt’s Sisi says false rumours main threat to Arab countries
* Saudi bank Samba lifts profit by 10 pct, meets forecasts
* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Reports 274.4 Mln Riyals In Foreigners Net Purchase Last Week
* UAE business loan demand rising gradually - c.bank survey
* Dubai recipe for economic success looks stale as markets slump
* BRIEF-Qatar’s Ooredoo Signs $200 Mln Term Loan Agreement With KFW IPEX-Bank
* HSBC, Credit Suisse to advise on Kuwait’s KFH, Bahrain’s AUB talks
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q2 Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Bharain’s Ithmaar Holding Updates on Exposure To Abraaj (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)