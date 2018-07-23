MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 23

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease, dollar near two-week lows on Trump comments

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks sluggish as investors await company earnings

* Oil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises further as U.S. dollar eases

* Syrian ‘White Helmets’ flee to Jordan with Israeli, Western help

* Pompeo assails Iran’s leaders, compares them to ‘mafia’

* Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump about ‘mother of all wars’

* Israel to reopen Gaza terminal, extend fishing on Tuesday if quiet holds

* Russian-backed air strikes hit Islamic State in southern Syria - sources

* Turkey’s Iyi Party opposition leader to step down

* Turkish finance minister says he will not fight markets -media

* Iraq expects Rosneft CEO in Baghdad for talks on Kurdistan oil contracts -TASS

* U.S. launches campaign to erode support for Iran’s leaders

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi says false rumours main threat to Arab countries

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bank Samba lifts profit by 10 pct, meets forecasts

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Reports 274.4 Mln Riyals In Foreigners Net Purchase Last Week

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE business loan demand rising gradually - c.bank survey

* Dubai recipe for economic success looks stale as markets slump

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Ooredoo Signs $200 Mln Term Loan Agreement With KFW IPEX-Bank

KUWAIT

* HSBC, Credit Suisse to advise on Kuwait’s KFH, Bahrain’s AUB talks

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q2 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Bharain’s Ithmaar Holding Updates on Exposure To Abraaj (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)