MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 23

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Hopes of ECB, Fed rate cuts boost stocks, British pound sags

* PRECIOUS- Gold dips as dollar hits near 1-week high

* Oil inches up amid Middle East tensions; frail demand outlook caps gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf tensions weigh on Saudi market, Abu Dhabi extends winning streak

* Senior Omani official to visit Iran on Saturday - state news agency

* Iran says it arrests CIA spies, Gulf tensions simmer

* Iran says breaks up CIA spy ring, some sentenced to death

* Iraq says 4.38 million tonnes of local wheat bought so far

* Libya’s Sharara oilfield resumes output after brief outage

* Iran’s ability to influence oil market is limited - U.S.’s Perry

* IEA ready to act quickly to keep oil market supplied

* Libya’s Mitiga airport halts air traffic after air strike - statement

* INTERVIEW-Lebanon bank deposits expected to recover from dip -senior banker

EGYPT

* B Investments Says Ebtikar Acquires Additional 10.1% Stake Of Masary

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to hold first investor call in August

* Saudi Arabia sells 5.2 bln riyals in sukuk monthly issuance

* Saudi Telecom Q2 Profit Rises

* Saudi’s Al Aseel Q2 Profit Rises

* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Posts Q2 Loss

* Careem NOW Expands Services Into Mecca

* Saudi’s Bahri Q2 Profit Falls

* Saudi Paper Manufacturing Signs Deal To Reschedule Existing Financing

* Saudi’s Ma’aden Posts Q2 Loss

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emaar, Beijing Daxing Int’l Airport in deal on $11 bln project -WAM

* Dubai Financial Market Q2 Profit Rises

* MIDEAST DEBT-Buyer beware as Gulf ‘club’ bonds risk eroding value

* ADNOC in deal with China’s CNOOC over LNG, upstream and downstream

* Waha Capital Appoints Amr Al Menhali As CEO

* EDF Renewables And Masdar Reach Financial Close On Dumat Al Jandal Wind Project

* Aldar Presses Ahead With Work on Recently Awarded AED 5 Bln Projects

QATAR

* Qatar Electricity and Water drops as H1 profit slides

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Real Estate Holding Q2 Loss Widens

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s NBB Board Resolves To Resume Discussions With BisB For Voluntary Takeover (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)