MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 23

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Hopes of ECB, Fed rate cuts boost stocks, British pound sags
* PRECIOUS- Gold dips as dollar hits near 1-week high
* Oil inches up amid Middle East tensions; frail demand outlook caps gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf tensions weigh on Saudi market, Abu Dhabi extends winning streak
* Senior Omani official to visit Iran on Saturday - state news agency
* Iran says breaks up CIA spy ring, some sentenced to death
* Iraq says 4.38 million tonnes of local wheat bought so far
* Libya’s Sharara oilfield resumes output after brief outage
* Iran’s ability to influence oil market is limited - U.S.’s Perry
* IEA ready to act quickly to keep oil market supplied
* Libya’s Mitiga airport halts air traffic after air strike - statement
* INTERVIEW-Lebanon bank deposits expected to recover from dip -senior banker
* B Investments Says Ebtikar Acquires Additional 10.1% Stake Of Masary
* Saudi Aramco to hold first investor call in August
* Saudi Arabia sells 5.2 bln riyals in sukuk monthly issuance
* Saudi Telecom Q2 Profit Rises
* Saudi’s Al Aseel Q2 Profit Rises
* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Posts Q2 Loss
* Careem NOW Expands Services Into Mecca
* Saudi’s Bahri Q2 Profit Falls
* Saudi Paper Manufacturing Signs Deal To Reschedule Existing Financing
* Saudi’s Ma’aden Posts Q2 Loss
* Emaar, Beijing Daxing Int’l Airport in deal on $11 bln project -WAM
* Dubai Financial Market Q2 Profit Rises
* MIDEAST DEBT-Buyer beware as Gulf ‘club’ bonds risk eroding value
* ADNOC in deal with China’s CNOOC over LNG, upstream and downstream
* Waha Capital Appoints Amr Al Menhali As CEO
* EDF Renewables And Masdar Reach Financial Close On Dumat Al Jandal Wind Project
* Aldar Presses Ahead With Work on Recently Awarded AED 5 Bln Projects
* Qatar Electricity and Water drops as H1 profit slides
* Kuwait Real Estate Holding Q2 Loss Widens
* Bahrain’s NBB Board Resolves To Resume Discussions With BisB For Voluntary Takeover (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)