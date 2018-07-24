MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 24

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds unsettled by tightening talk, US growth outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar sends Dubai higher; Saudi declines
* Oil prices fall as oversupply concerns weigh
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch lower as U.S. Treasury yields rise
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks gain; spot diffs stay under pressure
* Iran dismisses angry Trump warning against threatening U.S.
* Assad advance spurs “urgent” Russia-Israel talks on Syria buffer
* Algeria’s annual inflation rises to 4.6 pct in June
* Security forces end attack on Erbil governorate by suspected Islamic State militants
* China’s SDIC to buy Nutrien’s majority stake in Arab Potash
* Uzbekistan to develop Islamic finance in bid to tap foreign markets
* Maroc Telecom posts 8.6 pct rise in first-half net profit
* Iran will resist Trump’s “psychological warfare” -senior Guards commander to ISNA
* Pompeo assails Iran’s leaders, compares them to ‘mafia’
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Sept. 1-10 shipment
* EXCLUSIVE-General Electric’s power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia evaluating four bids for $500 mln wind farm
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley picked to advise on Aramco’s SABIC deal - sources
* FOCUS-SABIC deal lets Saudi Arabia delay Aramco IPO, spend on growth - sources
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* U.N. court orders UAE to lift measures against Qataris
* AccorHotels, Qatar’s Katara target Africa with new fund
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* EXCLUSIVE-Kuwait sovereign fund’s UK unit buys NSMP for $1.7 bln - source
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain inflation flat at 2.8 percent in June
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Oman budget deficit nearly halves in Jan-May as oil income balloons
* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)