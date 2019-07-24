MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 24

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks welcome trade talks, euro on defensive

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on rate-cut hopes, Middle East tensions

* Oil edges higher on U.S. inventory decline, escalating Mideast tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar lifts Dubai to eight-month high; weak earnings hurt Saudi

* U.S. military took defensive action against second Iranian drone last week

* ANALYSIS-On hard road to reform, Lebanon may need old friends

* Syrian state TV reports Israeli attack in southern Syria

* Trump’s Middle East envoy faces resistance at U.N. Security Council

* Top Turkish officials visit Jordan in move to deepen ties - officials

* U.N. says war in Yemen is “eminently resolvable”

* Iran vows to secure Strait of Hormuz, urges diplomacy

* EXCLUSIVE-Britain wins early European support for Hormuz naval mission

EGYPT

* POLL-Egypt’s GDP growth seen slowing to 5.5% in current fiscal year

* EgyptAir exec says no ‘logical reason’ for British Airways cancellations to Cairo

* Egypt’s GASC buys 300,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia urges global community to deter maritime trade disruptions

* Saudi consumer prices fall in June but deflation eases

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-UAE’s Eshraq Investments Q2 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Dubai’s DU Q2 Profit Rises

* Oil sector lifts Abu Dhabi’s Q1 GDP by 5.7%

* ADNOC, China’s Wanhua Chemical sign deal potentially worth $12 bln

* Emirates Strategic Investments to raise $600 mln in debut sukuk

* ADNOC’s Ruwais Refinery West Cracker shut for maintenance, no supply interruption expected

* DP World’s Dubai shipping container volumes fall for 5th consecutive quarter

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum signs deal on three Kenyan offshore blocks

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank H1 Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House Signs Contract To Sell A Unit

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Warba Bank Q2 Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Investcorp Raises Up To $142 Mln In Private Equity India Fund

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s GFH Acquires $180 Mln Senior Healthcare Portfolio In U.S.

OMAN

* Deficit cut, Fitch note give respite to Oman’s debt investors

* Duqm refinery completes more than 25% of multi-billion dollar project-CEO (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)