MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 25

DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up before ECB decision, euro near 2-mth lows

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firmer dollar, profit-taking; focus on ECB outcome

* Oil advances as markets eye MidEast worries, but weak demand outlook caps gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends gains on Emaar, other Gulf markets mixed

* Top Khamenei aide says no talks with U.S. under any circumstances

* POLL-Oil output cuts weigh on growth outlook for Gulf Arab economies

* U.S. Senate sets vote on Trump’s Saudi weapons vetoes

* Oman hires banks for dollar bond after cutting deficit

* Jazeera cites Iran official warning of confrontation if Hormuz status changed

* Kuwaiti, Saudi officials discuss resuming Neutral Zone oil production - KUNA

* Sudan military says it thwarts coup attempt, arrests senior officers

* Stena Bulk says it spoke to seized tanker’s crew, all safe and well

EGYPT

* IMF says Egypt can draw final $2 bln from $12 bln loan program

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch Says Saudi Banks See Weaker Asset Quality but Firmer Profitability Metrics

* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco to expand East-West pipeline capacity - Energy Intel

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE drawdown in Yemen raises hopes of ceasefire this year

* Indonesia, UAE firms sign agreements worth $9.7 bln

* Swiss minister under fire for tobacco sponsorship of Expo pavilion

* Fitch Says UAE Islamic Banks See Slower Financing Growth And Stabilised Financial Metrics

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 Group Profit Rises

QATAR

* Doha Bank H1 Profit Rises

* Eni Sells 13.75% Of Deep Offshore Kenya Blocks To Qatar Petroleum

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Q2 Profit Falls

* Kuwait appoints Honeywell to work on Al-Zour refinery

* Kuwait sovereign fund sells 16.1% stake in Gulf Bank

BAHRAIN

* MOVES-Investcorp appoints Frederick Ma Si-Hang to international advisory board

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman hires banks for $300 mln loan facility (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)