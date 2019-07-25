MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 25

DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up before ECB decision, euro near 2-mth lows
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firmer dollar, profit-taking; focus on ECB outcome
* Oil advances as markets eye MidEast worries, but weak demand outlook caps gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends gains on Emaar, other Gulf markets mixed
* Top Khamenei aide says no talks with U.S. under any circumstances
* POLL-Oil output cuts weigh on growth outlook for Gulf Arab economies
* U.S. Senate sets vote on Trump’s Saudi weapons vetoes
* Oman hires banks for dollar bond after cutting deficit
* Jazeera cites Iran official warning of confrontation if Hormuz status changed
* Kuwaiti, Saudi officials discuss resuming Neutral Zone oil production - KUNA
* Sudan military says it thwarts coup attempt, arrests senior officers
* Stena Bulk says it spoke to seized tanker’s crew, all safe and well
* IMF says Egypt can draw final $2 bln from $12 bln loan program
* Fitch Says Saudi Banks See Weaker Asset Quality but Firmer Profitability Metrics
* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco to expand East-West pipeline capacity - Energy Intel
* UAE drawdown in Yemen raises hopes of ceasefire this year
* Indonesia, UAE firms sign agreements worth $9.7 bln
* Swiss minister under fire for tobacco sponsorship of Expo pavilion
* Fitch Says UAE Islamic Banks See Slower Financing Growth And Stabilised Financial Metrics
* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 Group Profit Rises
* Doha Bank H1 Profit Rises
* Eni Sells 13.75% Of Deep Offshore Kenya Blocks To Qatar Petroleum
* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Q2 Profit Falls
* Kuwait appoints Honeywell to work on Al-Zour refinery
* Kuwait sovereign fund sells 16.1% stake in Gulf Bank
* MOVES-Investcorp appoints Frederick Ma Si-Hang to international advisory board
