MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 29

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drift into trade talks, Fed test
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as markets brace for Fed meeting
* Oil falls after “constructive” talks on Iran’s nuclear deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises for second straight session as Abu Dhabi winning streak ends
* Iran says meeting with parties to nuclear deal “constructive”
* INSIGHT-Flags of inconvenience - noose tightens around Iranian shipping
* South Korea to send naval unit to Strait of Hormuz - newspaper
* Saudi court postpones hearing of prominent preacher Awdah - son
* Heliopolis Seeks Shareholders Approval On Offering Of Upto 25% Shares
* Egypt’s GASC seeks soyoil, sunflower oil in tender
* SABIC still keen on Clariant joint venture once conditions improve
* Saudi money supply increase in June
* Saudi Arabia to start next phase of flour mill privatisation
* EXCLUSIVE-UAE’s Dana Gas hires adviser to sell Egypt assets -sources
* DIFC Boosts UAE Financial Sector Development
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q2 profit falls 11% on lower income
* UAE’s Aldar Awards AED 1 Bln Worth Of Contracts For Alreeman And Reflection
* Qatar First Bank H1 Loss Narrows
* Bahrain’s Alba Posts Q2 Loss
* Oman not mediating in escalating regional tensions - Oman minister (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)