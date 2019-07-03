MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 3

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weaken as trade optimism fades

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-wk peak; global trade woes, lower U.S. yields support

* Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, U.S. stocks draw

* MIDEAST STOCKS - Banks halt Saudi gains, MSCI upgrade keeps Kuwait gaining

* OPEC extends oil cut to prop up prices as economy weakens

* Fire at Sonatrach gas facility in Oran, no impact on production

* Algeria parliament president Bouchareb resigns -Ennahar TV

* Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital

* At least 40 killed in strike on Tripoli migrant detention centre, -official

* IMF sees Lebanon’s 2019 deficit bigger than government target

* Lebanon PM postpones cabinet meeting after shooting

* Europeans urge Iran to abide by nuclear pact; Israel says preparing military

* Ethiopian mediator urges Sudan military, opposition to hold direct talks

* Iraq’s southern oil exports drop to 3.39 million bpd in June

EGYPT

* Egypt non-oil private sector slows for second month -PMI

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 60,000 T Romanian wheat

* Egypt to launch short-selling of shares during Q3-official

* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi private sector growth rises to 18-month high in June -PMI

* Banks scramble to re-pitch for Aramco IPO roles - sources

* Saudi Arabia to raise 3 billion with debut euro debt sale

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE private sector growth softens in June -PMI

* UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya - statement

* UAE’s ADNOC sets June Murban crude osp at $64.80/barrel - statement

* UAE approves 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership - state news

* S.Korea’s KNOC starts crude oil output in UAE’s Haliba oilfield

* Six Flags gets $7.5 mln payout after Dubai partner ends project

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank sells $500 mln in bonds to boost capital

BAHRAIN

* Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait eyes $500 mln bond deal

QATAR

* Qatar’s ‘token gesture’ boosts Lebanese bonds — briefly