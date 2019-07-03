MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 3

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weaken as trade optimism fades
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-wk peak; global trade woes, lower U.S. yields support
* Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, U.S. stocks draw
* MIDEAST STOCKS - Banks halt Saudi gains, MSCI upgrade keeps Kuwait gaining
* OPEC extends oil cut to prop up prices as economy weakens
* Fire at Sonatrach gas facility in Oran, no impact on production
* Algeria parliament president Bouchareb resigns -Ennahar TV
* Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital
* At least 40 killed in strike on Tripoli migrant detention centre, -official
* IMF sees Lebanon’s 2019 deficit bigger than government target
* Lebanon PM postpones cabinet meeting after shooting
* Europeans urge Iran to abide by nuclear pact; Israel says preparing military
* Ethiopian mediator urges Sudan military, opposition to hold direct talks
* Iraq’s southern oil exports drop to 3.39 million bpd in June
* Egypt non-oil private sector slows for second month -PMI
* Egypt’s GASC says buys 60,000 T Romanian wheat
* Egypt to launch short-selling of shares during Q3-official
* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender
* Saudi private sector growth rises to 18-month high in June -PMI
* Banks scramble to re-pitch for Aramco IPO roles - sources
* Saudi Arabia to raise 3 billion with debut euro debt sale
* UAE private sector growth softens in June -PMI
* UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya - statement
* UAE’s ADNOC sets June Murban crude osp at $64.80/barrel - statement
* UAE approves 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership - state news
* S.Korea’s KNOC starts crude oil output in UAE’s Haliba oilfield
* Six Flags gets $7.5 mln payout after Dubai partner ends project
* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank sells $500 mln in bonds to boost capital
* Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait eyes $500 mln bond deal
* Qatar’s ‘token gesture’ boosts Lebanese bonds — briefly
