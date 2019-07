MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 4

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks rally on expected Fed rate cuts; euro on defensive

* PRECIOUS- Gold steady as firm equities offset support from weak dollar, rate cut hopes

* Oil prices edge down, pressured by U.S. supply

* MIDEAST STOCKS - Most Gulf markets reverse course, Kuwait extends gains on MSCI upgrade

* Turkey to double forex sales tax on individuals to 0.2% -sources

* Iran will increase uranium enrichment to whatever levels it needs

* Marked drop in annual Turkish inflation opens door to rate cut

* Turkey finalises $2.25 bln eurobond with 6.45% yield to investor

* U.S. sanctions hit Iran oil exports in June - Kpler

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia raises 3 billion with debut euro bond

* Saudi Arabia approves 1.1 bln riyal agricultural funding -tweet

* Canada export agency lifts “closed” status on Saudi Arabia-related business

* Saudi’s Al Moammar Information Systems Receives Letter Of Award From Tawuniya

* Banque Saudi Fransi Board Proposes H1 Dividend

* Saudi state defence firm pens deal with South Africa’s Paramount

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi utility shortlists 24 firms for 2000 MW solar plant

* UAE’s ADNIC Completes Conversion Of Mandatory Convertible Bonds To Shares

* UAE’s Depa Appoints Kevin Lewis As Group CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Issues $500 Mln Capital Securities

* Kuwait’s Warba Bank plans $500 mln sukuk issue this year - CEO

* Kuwait Foundry Receives CMA Approval To Decrease Capital

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s NASS Unit Signs Sub-Contracts For BAPCO Modernization Program

QATAR

* Qatar central bank says sells 600 million riyals of t-bills

* Qatar Petroleum cuts June land crude by 10.5 pct, marine by 10.6 pct

OMAN

* OMINVEST Says Jabreen Capital Signs SPA To Acquire 43% Of EastBridge Partners