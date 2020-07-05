MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 5

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-COVID recovery vs COVID reality

* Oil falls below $43/bbl on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads most of Gulf higher; property shares hurt Dubai

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as virus fears offset gains in equities

* Iran threatens retaliation after what it calls possible cyber attack on n nuclear site

* Khashoggi murder trial told oven was lit after killing

* Saudi non-oil private sector shrinks again in June - PMI

* Saudi-led coalition destroys four Houthi drones over Yemen - Saudi Press Agency

* Lebanon’s IMF talks on hold, finance minister says

* Russia’s Novak sees global oil output cuts easing from August

* Angola resists OPEC pressure to comply fully with oil cuts- sources

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues in FY 19/20 fall to $5.72 bln - statement

* Egypt sets date for senate elections in August

SAUDI ARABIA

* Citi targets more growth in Saudi Arabia after adding over 20 bankers in two years

* Aramco Trading sells crude from Malaysia as refinery remains shut -sources

* Saudi Arabia extends economic measures to mitigate pandemic impact -agency

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil private sector jumps back to growth in June - PMI

* UAE adopts new government structure, full announcement to come on Sunday

* UAE allows citizens and residents to travel abroad

KUWAIT

* Kuwait airways to restart commercial flights to its destinations from August 1st

* Kuwait International Bank Obtains CBK Approval Of For Sukuk Issuance Program

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ahli Bank Appoints Hassan Ahmed Al-Afranji As CEO

OMAN

* Oman returns to loan market for US$2bn despite recent downgrade - RLPC News

BAHRAIN

* Gulf Air To Resume Its Direct Flights To Abu Dhabi And Dubai

* Bahrain borrowing ‘critical’ for currency peg after FX reserves drop - Moody’s (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)