MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 5

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-COVID recovery vs COVID reality
* Oil falls below $43/bbl on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads most of Gulf higher; property shares hurt Dubai
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as virus fears offset gains in equities
* Iran threatens retaliation after what it calls possible cyber attack on n nuclear site
* Khashoggi murder trial told oven was lit after killing
* Saudi non-oil private sector shrinks again in June - PMI
* Saudi-led coalition destroys four Houthi drones over Yemen - Saudi Press Agency
* Lebanon’s IMF talks on hold, finance minister says
* Russia’s Novak sees global oil output cuts easing from August
* Angola resists OPEC pressure to comply fully with oil cuts- sources
* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues in FY 19/20 fall to $5.72 bln - statement
* Egypt sets date for senate elections in August
* Citi targets more growth in Saudi Arabia after adding over 20 bankers in two years
* Aramco Trading sells crude from Malaysia as refinery remains shut -sources
* Saudi Arabia extends economic measures to mitigate pandemic impact -agency
* UAE non-oil private sector jumps back to growth in June - PMI
* UAE adopts new government structure, full announcement to come on Sunday
* UAE allows citizens and residents to travel abroad
* Kuwait airways to restart commercial flights to its destinations from August 1st
* Kuwait International Bank Obtains CBK Approval Of For Sukuk Issuance Program
* Qatar’s Ahli Bank Appoints Hassan Ahmed Al-Afranji As CEO
* Oman returns to loan market for US$2bn despite recent downgrade - RLPC News
* Gulf Air To Resume Its Direct Flights To Abu Dhabi And Dubai
* Bahrain borrowing ‘critical’ for currency peg after FX reserves drop - Moody’s (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)