MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 6

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares climb as China blue chips hit 5-year peak

* Oil prices mixed as coronavirus spike casts shadow over U.S. demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi index as Egypt outperforms the region

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as risk appetite improves, virus surge caps losses

* Coronavirus cases rising in Saudi Arabia, UAE after curfews lifted

* Lebanon’s top Christian clerics blast politicians as hunger, hardship bite

* Take coronavirus seriously, Iranian state media urge people

* Iran threatens retaliation after what it calls possible cyber attack on nuclear site

* Turkish inflation jumps to 12.6% in test for central bank

* Iran rial slides to new low as coronavirus, sanctions weigh

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Maridive & Oil Services To Discuss Khaled Abdullah Al Subeaei Holding’s Offer For Stake In Maridive Offshore Projects

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai Q2 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Zain Saudi Signs MoU With Mobily [nFWN2EA0H1

* Saudi non-oil private sector shrinks again in June - PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil private sector jumps back to growth in June - PMI

* BRIEF-Gulf Navigation Holding Completes Procedures For Selling Gulf Mirdif

* BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market Reopens Its Trading Floor For Investors As Of July 7

* UAE restructures government, seeking more agility as it deals with coronavirus impact

OMAN

* BRIEF-MSM Says Listing Of Oman Arab Bank Shall Be Transferred To Parallel Market

* BRIEF-Oman signs oil exploration agreement With Tethys - Oman News Agency