MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 6

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares climb as China blue chips hit 5-year peak
* Oil prices mixed as coronavirus spike casts shadow over U.S. demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi index as Egypt outperforms the region
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as risk appetite improves, virus surge caps losses
* Coronavirus cases rising in Saudi Arabia, UAE after curfews lifted
* Lebanon’s top Christian clerics blast politicians as hunger, hardship bite
* Take coronavirus seriously, Iranian state media urge people
* Iran threatens retaliation after what it calls possible cyber attack on nuclear site
* Turkish inflation jumps to 12.6% in test for central bank
* Iran rial slides to new low as coronavirus, sanctions weigh
* BRIEF-Maridive & Oil Services To Discuss Khaled Abdullah Al Subeaei Holding’s Offer For Stake In Maridive Offshore Projects
* Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai Q2 Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Zain Saudi Signs MoU With Mobily [nFWN2EA0H1
* Saudi non-oil private sector shrinks again in June - PMI
* UAE non-oil private sector jumps back to growth in June - PMI
* BRIEF-Gulf Navigation Holding Completes Procedures For Selling Gulf Mirdif
* BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market Reopens Its Trading Floor For Investors As Of July 7
* UAE restructures government, seeking more agility as it deals with coronavirus impact
* BRIEF-MSM Says Listing Of Oman Arab Bank Shall Be Transferred To Parallel Market
* BRIEF-Oman signs oil exploration agreement With Tethys - Oman News Agency
Compiled by Dubai newsroom