MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 7

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Tempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally

* PRECIOUS-Gold slides 2% as solid U.S. jobs data trims Fed rate cut bets

* Oil prices rise on Iran tensions, OPEC output cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt snaps winning streak, while MSCI upgrade keeps lifting Kuwait

* Iran threatens British shipping in retaliation for tanker seizure

* UK-flagged tanker reported ‘safe and well’ after stop in Gulf

* Turkey’s Erdogan fires central bank chief as policy rifts deepen

* OPEC output hits new low on Trump’s sanctions, supply pact- Reuters survey

* Sudan’s opposition agree power-sharing deal with military

* Iran to lift uranium enrichment to 5%, above level in 2015 deal -official

* Macron warns Rouhani of consequences if nuclear deal weakened

* U.N. council pushes Libya truce, tells other countries to stay out

* Maersk joins other shippers in raising prices for Gulf-bound containers

EGYPT

* Egypt hikes domestic fuel prices as it rounds off subsidy reform

* Egypt current account deficit nearly doubles in Jan-March

SAUDI ARABIA

* Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Abha Airport - Al-Masirah TV

* Saudi Arabia keeps its oil output steady in June -OPEC source

* South Africa’s Denel asks for cash injection, rebuffs Saudi bid

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Etihad Rail to seek about $2 billion in financing - sources

* Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) eyes Bosnia’s indebted Aluminij

QATAR

* Qatar’s emir to meet with Trump on July 9 - QNA

* Qatar Q1 GDP growth at 0.9% y/y

OMAN

* Iraq, Oman plan cooperation in oil and gas sector

* IMF slashes Oman’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 0.3%