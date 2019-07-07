MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 7

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Tempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
* PRECIOUS-Gold slides 2% as solid U.S. jobs data trims Fed rate cut bets
* Oil prices rise on Iran tensions, OPEC output cuts
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt snaps winning streak, while MSCI upgrade keeps lifting Kuwait
* Iran threatens British shipping in retaliation for tanker seizure
* UK-flagged tanker reported ‘safe and well’ after stop in Gulf
* Turkey’s Erdogan fires central bank chief as policy rifts deepen
* OPEC output hits new low on Trump’s sanctions, supply pact- Reuters survey
* Sudan’s opposition agree power-sharing deal with military
* Iran to lift uranium enrichment to 5%, above level in 2015 deal -official
* Macron warns Rouhani of consequences if nuclear deal weakened
* U.N. council pushes Libya truce, tells other countries to stay out
* Maersk joins other shippers in raising prices for Gulf-bound containers
* Egypt hikes domestic fuel prices as it rounds off subsidy reform
* Egypt current account deficit nearly doubles in Jan-March
* Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Abha Airport - Al-Masirah TV
* Saudi Arabia keeps its oil output steady in June -OPEC source
* South Africa’s Denel asks for cash injection, rebuffs Saudi bid
* UAE’s Etihad Rail to seek about $2 billion in financing - sources
* Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) eyes Bosnia’s indebted Aluminij
* Qatar’s emir to meet with Trump on July 9 - QNA
* Qatar Q1 GDP growth at 0.9% y/y
* Iraq, Oman plan cooperation in oil and gas sector
* IMF slashes Oman’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 0.3%
