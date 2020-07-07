MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 7

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit speed bump, China extends sharp rally

* Oil prices fall on demand concerns from U.S. coronavirus case surge

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms in weak Gulf, Egypt extends gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 8-year high as virus cases surge

EGYPT

* Egypt reports first drop below 1,000 new COVID-19 cases since May 27

* Export Development Bank Of Egypt Says Unit Gets Factoring Business License

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims

* UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia’s biggest pharmacy firm Nahdi in early talks for IPO -sources

* Saudi Arabia ups August crude prices to Asia

* Saudi Arabia raises August crude official selling prices

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Agthia Group Appoints Alan Smith As Group CEO

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Raises Foreign Ownership To 40%

* Amlak Finance, Dubai Land Dept sign property investment deal -Dubai govt

* Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start operations with flights to Egypt

* UAE central bank to launch new overnight deposit facility

QATAR

* Qatar coronavirus cases exceed 100,000, Kuwait tops 50,000

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GDP growth rates down by 1.1% in Q1 Y/Y - BNA

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KCPC Gets 4.4 Mln Dinars Construction And Maintenance Works Contract

* Kuwait banking assoc. postpone fees for customers impacted by Covid-19 - Twitter

* Warba Bank Says Impact Of Loss From Deferral Of Installment Will Be Approx 11 Mln Dinars

* Burgan Bank Says Impact Of Deferment Losses On Instalments Will Be About 9 Mln

* Kuwait’s KIB Says Loss Of Installments Deferral Would Be Approx KD 7 Mln

* KFH Says Losses From Postponement Of Installments Will Be Around 96 Mln Dinars

* NBK Says Loss From Deferral Of Installments Will Be Approx 130 Mln Dinars

* Production resumes at two oilfields shared with Saudi Arabia -Kuwait oil ministry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)