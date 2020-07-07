MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 7

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Egypt reports first drop below 1,000 new COVID-19 cases since May 27
* Export Development Bank Of Egypt Says Unit Gets Factoring Business License
* Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims
* UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia’s biggest pharmacy firm Nahdi in early talks for IPO -sources
* Saudi Arabia ups August crude prices to Asia
* Saudi Arabia raises August crude official selling prices
* Agthia Group Appoints Alan Smith As Group CEO
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Raises Foreign Ownership To 40%
* Amlak Finance, Dubai Land Dept sign property investment deal -Dubai govt
* Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start operations with flights to Egypt
* UAE central bank to launch new overnight deposit facility
* Qatar coronavirus cases exceed 100,000, Kuwait tops 50,000
* Bahrain’s GDP growth rates down by 1.1% in Q1 Y/Y - BNA
* Kuwait’s KCPC Gets 4.4 Mln Dinars Construction And Maintenance Works Contract
* Kuwait banking assoc. postpone fees for customers impacted by Covid-19 - Twitter
* Warba Bank Says Impact Of Loss From Deferral Of Installment Will Be Approx 11 Mln Dinars
* Burgan Bank Says Impact Of Deferment Losses On Instalments Will Be About 9 Mln
* Kuwait’s KIB Says Loss Of Installments Deferral Would Be Approx KD 7 Mln
* KFH Says Losses From Postponement Of Installments Will Be Around 96 Mln Dinars
* NBK Says Loss From Deferral Of Installments Will Be Approx 130 Mln Dinars
* Production resumes at two oilfields shared with Saudi Arabia -Kuwait oil ministry