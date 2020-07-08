MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 8

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus

* Oil dips as U.S. inventory build stokes supply fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks, property shares buoy UAE; Egypt retreats

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near highest since November 2011 as virus cases mount

* ANALYSIS-France-Turkey tensions mount after NATO naval incident

* COLUMN-Global recession will hasten refinery rationalisation: Kemp

* Iran’s oil storage almost full as sanctions and pandemic weigh

* Angola agrees to comply fully with oil cuts after OPEC pressure, sources say

* Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan warn Israel on annexation

* Turkish floating power plant firm aims to end blackouts in west Libya

* Bank of Israel buys $1.445 bln of FX in June, reserves top $147 bln

* Israel pushes back creation of sovereign wealth fund as gas revenue trickles in

* ANALYSIS-Currency crisis impoverishes Iranians, strains economic defences

* Iran records highest daily death toll from COVID-19

* Lebanon’s Hezbollah talks to government about Iran fuel idea

* In long-awaited step, Lebanon appoints board at state-owned power firm

* Libya’s NOC says oil blockade to halve oil output in coming years

* Jordan energy plan seeks major reduction in foreign fuel imports, minister says

* Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender – trade

EGYPT

* Egypt’s foreign reserves recover slightly to $38.2 bln

* Egypt’s GASC buys 230,000 T of Russian wheat

* Egypt’s GASC amends arrival date for vegetable oils tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Despite downturn, Saudi Arabia pursues goal of doubling size of capital city

* Britain says it can restart Saudi Arabia arms export licences

* Air Products, ACWA Power and Saudi NEOM sign agreement for $5 bln

* Saudi unemployment falls in Q1, but before coronavirus impact

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC to boost August oil exports as OPEC+ cuts set to ease - sources

* Dubai hotels ready to welcome foreign visitors as emirate reopens

* UAE’s Dana Gas asks sukuk investors to disclose holdings - sources

* UAE banks can withstand shocks of any size -central bank

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to add more flights as UAE eases restrictions

* Taqa agrees financing for UAE’s largest gas-fired power plant

* Fujairah F3 power plant raises US$941m PF - RLPC News

* UAE says it will test 2 million people for COVID-19 as cases rise

* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi Investment Authority plans to invest another $1 bln in Reliance’s Jio Fiber - Economic Times

QATAR

* Malaysian police to summon Al Jazeera journalists over report on migrant arrests

* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate Signs Financing Agreement With Barwa Bank

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to disburse $780 million to 70,000 citizens in private sector

* Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank Says Loss From Deferral Of Installments Will Be Approx KD 11.5 Mln