MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 8

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock markets edge higher as U.S.-China trade tariffs kick in
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips as most Gulf markets gain ground
* Oil mixed as Saudi output rises, equities rebound
* PRECIOUS-Gold down but off session lows as dollar weakens
* Iran calls for EU help as shipping giant pulls out for fear of U.S. sanctions
* Syrian troops celebrate seizing Jordan border crossing
* Iran summons Dutch ambassador, condemns deportation of its diplomats - IRNA
* Lebanese tourist sentenced to eight years in prison for Facebook post against Egypt
* Pope says walls, occupation and fundamentalism hamper Mideast peace
* Two workers killed in second attack on Libyan water plant
* Iranian oil minister calls Trump’s order to OPEC insulting
* Two Filipinas kidnapped in Iraq -security sources
* No breakthrough in nuclear talks as Iran demands more after US exit
* Turkey’s Erdogan vows more efficient government, non-party ministers
* IMF disburses $250 mln loan tranche to Tunisia
* First new steps for Syrian girl who used tin cans for legs
* French say cockpit fire likely caused 2016 EgyptAir crash, contradicting Egypt
* Egypt denies Suez Canal seeking 300 mln euro loan - statement
* Egypt says has primary budget surplus as seeks to revive economy
* For Egypt’s exporters, benefits of devaluation slow to emerge
* Egypt foreign reserves rise to $44.2 bln at end-June -central bank
* Egypt owed foreign oil firms $1.2 bln at end-June -minister
* Ukraine’s Nibulon to invest $2 bln in Egypt grain storage, transport - ministry
* Egypt says achieves 0.2 pct primary budget surplus in 2017-2018 budget - minister
* Saudi denies tennis authorities’ allegation over pirated sports channel
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco IPO retreat would leave few losers
* COLUMN-Why Trump is pressing Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices: Kemp
* Preparations for listing Aramco stalled - WSJ
* Saudi Arabia raised oil output by around 500,000 bpd in June- sources
* Saudi Arabia tells OPEC it pumped 10.488 million bpd of oil in June - sources
* Bakr, Saleh and Saad Binladin give up 36.2 pct stake in Saudi Binladin Group
* TABLE-Saudi c.bank net foreign assets edge down in May from April
* Saudi Arabia lowers Aug Arab Light crude OSP to Asia
* Unemployment among Saudis hits record 12.9 pct as private firms struggle
* MEDIA-Saudi wealth fund PIF considers boosting stake in ArcelorMittal JV - Bloomberg
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO seeks 1.5 million tonnes of barley in tender
* For airlines, flexibility key to coping with U.S.-China trade war -Emirates executive
* Colony Capital’s Abraaj deal faces investor resistance –sources
* UAE court adjourns bounced cheque case of Abraaj founder
* Dubai’s DSI taps CFO for new restructuring role
* UAE’S ADNOC cuts June prices for all crude oil grades
* Inside Qatar’s charm offensive to win over Washington
* Qatar emir to attend World Cup final in Russia - RIA
* Kuwait sells larger-than-usual volume of spot naphtha for July
