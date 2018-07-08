MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 8

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock markets edge higher as U.S.-China trade tariffs kick in

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips as most Gulf markets gain ground

* Oil mixed as Saudi output rises, equities rebound

* PRECIOUS-Gold down but off session lows as dollar weakens

* Iran calls for EU help as shipping giant pulls out for fear of U.S. sanctions

* Syrian troops celebrate seizing Jordan border crossing

* Iran summons Dutch ambassador, condemns deportation of its diplomats - IRNA

* Lebanese tourist sentenced to eight years in prison for Facebook post against Egypt

* Pope says walls, occupation and fundamentalism hamper Mideast peace

* Two workers killed in second attack on Libyan water plant

* Iranian oil minister calls Trump’s order to OPEC insulting

* Two Filipinas kidnapped in Iraq -security sources

* No breakthrough in nuclear talks as Iran demands more after US exit

* Turkey’s Erdogan vows more efficient government, non-party ministers

* IMF disburses $250 mln loan tranche to Tunisia

* First new steps for Syrian girl who used tin cans for legs

EGYPT

* French say cockpit fire likely caused 2016 EgyptAir crash, contradicting Egypt

* Egypt denies Suez Canal seeking 300 mln euro loan - statement

* Egypt says has primary budget surplus as seeks to revive economy

* For Egypt’s exporters, benefits of devaluation slow to emerge

* Egypt foreign reserves rise to $44.2 bln at end-June -central bank

* Egypt owed foreign oil firms $1.2 bln at end-June -minister

* Ukraine’s Nibulon to invest $2 bln in Egypt grain storage, transport - ministry

* Egypt says achieves 0.2 pct primary budget surplus in 2017-2018 budget - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi denies tennis authorities’ allegation over pirated sports channel

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco IPO retreat would leave few losers

* COLUMN-Why Trump is pressing Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices: Kemp

* Preparations for listing Aramco stalled - WSJ

* Saudi Arabia raised oil output by around 500,000 bpd in June- sources

* Saudi Arabia tells OPEC it pumped 10.488 million bpd of oil in June - sources

* Bakr, Saleh and Saad Binladin give up 36.2 pct stake in Saudi Binladin Group

* TABLE-Saudi c.bank net foreign assets edge down in May from April

* Saudi Arabia lowers Aug Arab Light crude OSP to Asia

* Unemployment among Saudis hits record 12.9 pct as private firms struggle

* MEDIA-Saudi wealth fund PIF considers boosting stake in ArcelorMittal JV - Bloomberg

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO seeks 1.5 million tonnes of barley in tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* For airlines, flexibility key to coping with U.S.-China trade war -Emirates executive

* Colony Capital’s Abraaj deal faces investor resistance –sources

* UAE court adjourns bounced cheque case of Abraaj founder

* Dubai’s DSI taps CFO for new restructuring role

* UAE’S ADNOC cuts June prices for all crude oil grades

QATAR

* Inside Qatar’s charm offensive to win over Washington

* Qatar emir to attend World Cup final in Russia - RIA

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sells larger-than-usual volume of spot naphtha for July