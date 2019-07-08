MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 8

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as bets off on sharp U.S. rate cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge lower as U.S. rate cut expectations ease

* Oil prices tread water as market eyes global risks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks fall as Almarai disappoints, Kuwait extends gains

* Iran ratchets up tensions with higher enrichment, draws warnings

* FACTBOX-Iran nuclear row: could U.N. sanctions return?

* Oil Minister Zanganeh says hopeful Iran’s oil exports will improve - TV

* CMA CGM says it has sufficient security to operate in Persian Gulf

* China & Gulf expansion to boost Trade Bank of Iraq’s revenues

EGYPT

* Egypt’s strategic rice reserves sufficient until Oct. 15 - state news agency

* Egypt strategic wheat reserve sufficient for 4.5 months - state news agency

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Almarai shares plunge after Q2 profit drop, management changes

* Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)