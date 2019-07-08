MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 8

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as bets off on sharp U.S. rate cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge lower as U.S. rate cut expectations ease
* Oil prices tread water as market eyes global risks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks fall as Almarai disappoints, Kuwait extends gains
* Iran ratchets up tensions with higher enrichment, draws warnings
* FACTBOX-Iran nuclear row: could U.N. sanctions return?
* Oil Minister Zanganeh says hopeful Iran’s oil exports will improve - TV
* CMA CGM says it has sufficient security to operate in Persian Gulf
* China & Gulf expansion to boost Trade Bank of Iraq’s revenues
* Egypt’s strategic rice reserves sufficient until Oct. 15 - state news agency
* Egypt strategic wheat reserve sufficient for 4.5 months - state news agency
* Saudi Almarai shares plunge after Q2 profit drop, management changes
* Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)