MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 9

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally on US jobs relief, sterling slugged by politics
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi’s Almarai up despite weak results as Gulf markets post gains
* Oil prices edge up as investors eye tight market
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up as dollar hovers near 3-1/2 week lows
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease; Saudi cuts prices for light grades
* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco chief warns of oil supply crunch- FT
* UAE extends compulsory military service to 16 months
* Iran calls for EU help as shipping giant pulls out for fear of U.S. sanctions
* Erdogan assumes new presidential powers, tightening control over Turkey
* Saudi security man, expatriate killed in attack - statement
* Syrian state media says air defences hit Israeli plane, thwart missile strike
* Orascom Construction Adds $650 Mln Backlog In Q2
* Egypt says spoiled Russian wheat cargo belongs to private company
* GB Lease Places EGP 355 Mln Securitized Bond Offering
* Saudi Exchange Reports 189.5 Mln Riyals In Foreigners Net Sales Last Week
* Saudi Arabia to buy up to 700,000 tonnes of wheat per year from local farmers
* Saudi’s Almarai Q2 Profit Falls
* Careem planning to spend $150 mln to launch food delivery business -sources
* Ajman Bank Q2 Profit Rises
* Dana Gas Receives $44 Mln In Dividends From Kurdistan Operations In H1
* Qatari envoy says letting Gazans work in Israel would calm border
* Kuwait’s highest court reduces MPs’ jail sentences
* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 Sales And Production Rises
* Ooredoo Oman says Regulatory Authority willing to renew mobile Licence (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)