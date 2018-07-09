MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 9

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally on US jobs relief, sterling slugged by politics

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi’s Almarai up despite weak results as Gulf markets post gains

* Oil prices edge up as investors eye tight market

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up as dollar hovers near 3-1/2 week lows

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease; Saudi cuts prices for light grades

* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco chief warns of oil supply crunch- FT

* UAE extends compulsory military service to 16 months

* Iran calls for EU help as shipping giant pulls out for fear of U.S. sanctions

* Erdogan assumes new presidential powers, tightening control over Turkey

* Saudi security man, expatriate killed in attack - statement

* Syrian state media says air defences hit Israeli plane, thwart missile strike

EGYPT

* Orascom Construction Adds $650 Mln Backlog In Q2

* Egypt says spoiled Russian wheat cargo belongs to private company

* GB Lease Places EGP 355 Mln Securitized Bond Offering

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Exchange Reports 189.5 Mln Riyals In Foreigners Net Sales Last Week

* Saudi Arabia to buy up to 700,000 tonnes of wheat per year from local farmers

* Saudi’s Almarai Q2 Profit Falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Careem planning to spend $150 mln to launch food delivery business -sources

* Ajman Bank Q2 Profit Rises

* Dana Gas Receives $44 Mln In Dividends From Kurdistan Operations In H1

QATAR

* Qatari envoy says letting Gazans work in Israel would calm border

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s highest court reduces MPs’ jail sentences

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 Sales And Production Rises

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman says Regulatory Authority willing to renew mobile Licence