MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 9

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fall to 2-week low as hopes fade for big Fed rate cut, tech stocks drag

* PRECIOUS- Gold slips as fading expectations of sharp rate cut lift dollar

* Oil steadies as demand worries offset Iran’s new nuclear threats

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Most Gulf markets bounce back from early losses, Kuwait rallies

* Iran is not looking for war with any country- Iran army chief

* Iran’s defence minister says Britain’s seizure of oil tanker was threatening act

* Turkish lira hit by central bank governor dismissal, policy worries

* Turkey dollar bonds drop after cenbank governor dismissal

* Turkey credit default swaps jump after cenbank governor dismissed

* Iran says it has passed enrichment cap set in 2015 nuclear deal

* POLL-Turkey’s current account seen showing $300 mln surplus in May

EGYPT

* Orascom Construction adds $935 Mln To Backlog in Q2 2019

* Egyptian Iron And Steel Posts FY Revenue Of EGP 1.26 Bln

* Egypt’s central bank seen holding key interest rates

UAE

* DP World hires Citi, StanChart for new 10-year Islamic bond

* UAE’s Mubadala says Strata To Expand Facility For Boeing 787 Dreamliner Assembly

* Arabtec Holding Appoints Adel Al Wahedi As Acting CFO

* Gulf Navigation Board To Discuss Refinancing Vessels Loan

* UAE’s Depa Secures Commercial Fit-Out Package Of AED 100 Mln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Noor Makes Partial Early Payment Of Loan Taken From Parent Co

OMAN

* Oman’s Galfar executes SPA To sell Investments In India

* Oman’s Salalah Port Services H1 Profit Rises

* Fitch Ratings Says Omani Banks’s Asset Quality Weakened; Margins Stabilised (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)