MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 9

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to rise as focus swings to recovery prospects

* Oil eases as coronavirus fears offset gasoline recovery signs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses retreat; Egypt resumes gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as economic recovery hopes boost risk appetite

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed; ADNOC raises Aug OSPs

* U.N. chief says foreign meddling in Libya conflict at ‘unprecedented levels’

* Guards block oil tanker from loading at Libya’s Es Sider port - NOC

* Pompeo says U.S. seized Iranian weapons on way to Houthi rebels in Yemen

* Iran coronavirus death toll exceeds 12,000 as lockdown curbs ease

* US affirms Lebanon support as Hezbollah steps up criticism

* Jordan says it tapped bond market to speed recovery from pandemic hit

* Tunisia’s budget deficit in 2020 will be more than 5 percent of GDP

* Israeli cybersecurity startup XM Cyber raises $17 million

* Israeli private tech firms raised $2.5 bln in Q2

* Israel cenbank’s Abir says buying corporate bonds to prevent layoffs

* Israeli carrier El Al reaches union deals for 1,700 job cuts

EGYPT

* Egypt keeps domestic fuel prices unchanged -statement

* Egypt’s GASC cancels tender for soyoil, sunflower oil

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia completes first phase of state mills privatisation

* Saudi Arabia nominates candidate to head WTO - document

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC sells LNG cargo for early August loading - sources

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 6

QATAR

* Qatar to raise proportion of Qatari staff in state affiliated companies to 60% - QNA

OMAN

* Oman coronavirus cases exceed 50,000 - Health Ministry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)