MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 1

DUBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks reach 3-month peaks, resilient to U.S. riots

* Oil prices slip as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains as lockdown eases; Egyptian blue chips advance

* PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as U.S. riots spark safe-haven rush

* Saudi central bank net foreign assets drop by about $20 bln in April

* Dubai faces 5.5% recession this year as $10 bln debt repayments loom, BofA says * Russia has no objection to earlier OPEC+ meeting -sources

* Abu Dhabi announces one week-ban on traffic to and between its main cities, from June 2

* Two Iranian tankers sail back after delivering fuel to Venezuela -data

* Lebanon must turn reform ideas into reality, U.S. ambassador says

EGYPT

* Egypt’s M2 money supply accelerates to 15.62% Y/Y in April -c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers

* Saudi Aramco sets June propane price at $350 a tonne, butane at $330 a tonne - document

* Natixis opens investment banking office in Saudi Arabia

* Arabian Centres Updates On Partial And Temporary Closure Of Shopping Centres

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates airline lays off trainee pilots, cabin crew - sources

* Abu Dhabi Development Fund announces $272 mln support for companies in essential sectors

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s CEO resigns after about one year in the role

* MEDIA-UAE Emirate of Sharjah hires banks for $1 bln Sukuk sale - Bloomberg News

QATAR

* Qatar Airways And UNHCR Establish Partnership To Deliver Vital International Aid Supplies

* Aamal Joins MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KIPCO FY Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* Al Salam Bank Bahrain Launches Virtual Branch To Expand Banking Channels

OMAN

* Oman’s Al Izz Islamic Bank Posts Q1 Loss (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)