MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 1

DUBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks reach 3-month peaks, resilient to U.S. riots
* Oil prices slip as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains as lockdown eases; Egyptian blue chips advance
* PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as U.S. riots spark safe-haven rush
* Saudi central bank net foreign assets drop by about $20 bln in April
* Dubai faces 5.5% recession this year as $10 bln debt repayments loom, BofA says * Russia has no objection to earlier OPEC+ meeting -sources
* Abu Dhabi announces one week-ban on traffic to and between its main cities, from June 2
* Two Iranian tankers sail back after delivering fuel to Venezuela -data
* Lebanon must turn reform ideas into reality, U.S. ambassador says
* Egypt’s M2 money supply accelerates to 15.62% Y/Y in April -c.bank
* Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers
* Saudi Aramco sets June propane price at $350 a tonne, butane at $330 a tonne - document
* Natixis opens investment banking office in Saudi Arabia
* Arabian Centres Updates On Partial And Temporary Closure Of Shopping Centres
* Emirates airline lays off trainee pilots, cabin crew - sources
* Abu Dhabi Development Fund announces $272 mln support for companies in essential sectors
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s CEO resigns after about one year in the role
* MEDIA-UAE Emirate of Sharjah hires banks for $1 bln Sukuk sale - Bloomberg News
* Qatar Airways And UNHCR Establish Partnership To Deliver Vital International Aid Supplies
* Aamal Joins MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index
* Kuwait’s KIPCO FY Profit Rises
* Al Salam Bank Bahrain Launches Virtual Branch To Expand Banking Channels
* Oman’s Al Izz Islamic Bank Posts Q1 Loss (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)