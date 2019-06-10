MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 10

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain as Mexico tariffs averted, yuan falls to 2019 lows

* PRECIOUS-Gold off 14-mth peak as U.S.-Mexico deal cools safe-haven demand

* Oil rises as Saudi sees producers sticking with ongoing supply cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi leads Gulf higher after Eid break

* G20 says global growth to pick up; trade, geopolitics among risks

* Qatar imposes additional restrictions on UAE’s largest bank

* Civil disobedience campaign empties streets of Sudan’s capital

* German minister lands in Iran in bid to save nuclear pact

* Qatar urges de-escalation in U.S.-Iran row

* Qatar says U.S. needs Palestinians on board for Middle East peace plan

* U.S. starts ‘unwinding’ Turkey from F-35 program over Russia defense deal

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi private sector growth rises to 17-month high in May -PMI

* MEDIA-U.S.-Saudi arms sales face more senate pushback - WSJ

* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 17.62 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In May

EGYPT

* Egypt non-oil private-sector activity contracts after brief growth

* Egyptians Abroad For Investment Board Approves To Buy 60% Stake In Edge Development

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE private sector grows in May at fastest pace since Oct 2014 -PMI

OMAN

* Oman to impose new excise tax this month to boost revenues (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)