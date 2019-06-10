MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 10

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain as Mexico tariffs averted, yuan falls to 2019 lows
* PRECIOUS-Gold off 14-mth peak as U.S.-Mexico deal cools safe-haven demand
* Oil rises as Saudi sees producers sticking with ongoing supply cuts
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi leads Gulf higher after Eid break
* G20 says global growth to pick up; trade, geopolitics among risks
* Qatar imposes additional restrictions on UAE’s largest bank
* Civil disobedience campaign empties streets of Sudan’s capital
* German minister lands in Iran in bid to save nuclear pact
* Qatar urges de-escalation in U.S.-Iran row
* Qatar says U.S. needs Palestinians on board for Middle East peace plan
* U.S. starts ‘unwinding’ Turkey from F-35 program over Russia defense deal
* Saudi private sector growth rises to 17-month high in May -PMI
* MEDIA-U.S.-Saudi arms sales face more senate pushback - WSJ
* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 17.62 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In May
* Egypt non-oil private-sector activity contracts after brief growth
* Egyptians Abroad For Investment Board Approves To Buy 60% Stake In Edge Development
* UAE private sector grows in May at fastest pace since Oct 2014 -PMI
* Oman to impose new excise tax this month to boost revenues (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)