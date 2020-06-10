MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 10

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares creep higher as markets wait for Fed

* Oil falls as U.S. inventory rise revives oversupply concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit-taking weighs on Dubai; Saudi rises as bank stocks gain

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as equity rally pauses ahead of Fed verdict

* Palestinian PM says not informed of new UAE aid flight via Israel

* Turkey relaxes coronavirus restrictions further, vows to boost economy

* Russia, China build case at U.N. to protect Iran from U.S. sanctions threat

* EU calls on conflict parties in Libya to withdraw foreign forces

* Lebanon banking association criticises government stats given to IMF

EGYPT

* Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan resume talks on Blue Nile dam

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia aims to boost investment with new mining law

* Saudi cabinet commends efforts of OPEC+ and calls on other producers to help stabilize oil market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts -sources

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to operate second flight to Israel carrying Palestinian aid

* Dubai Islamic Bank sells $1 bln in long 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

* Dubai ruler incorporates property firm Meraas into Dubai Holding

* Dubai’s economic downturn continues in May but at slower pace - PMI

QATAR

* Qatar to lift lockdown in four phases from June 15

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain releases leading rights activist Nabeel Rajab -lawyer

* BRIEF-GFH Completes $500 Million Sukuk Issuance

OMAN

* Oman eases some business restrictions, seals off tourist areas

* Oman’s ruler announces 300 million Omani riyals in development projects - state news agency