MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 11

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks gain amid Mexico reprieve, firmer Chinese shares

* PRECIOUS-Gold draws support from U.S.-China trade worries following sharp sell-off

* Oil stable as market eyes ongoing supply cuts amid downturn

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Qatar lead Gulf markets higher after Eid holidays

* Oil price could fall to $30 if global deal not extended - Novak

* Iran has accelerated enrichment of uranium, IAEA says

* Japan PM Abe to meet Iran’s Khamenei, Rouhani this week

* Saudi air defence intercepts two Houthi drones - SPA

* Sudan opposition says to nominate members for transitional council

* Russian jets kill at least 25 in north-western Syria -rescuers

SAUDI ARABIA

* Goldman was top broker in Saudi market in May as foreign interest surged

* Russia’s Putin to visit Saudi Arabia in October, says Falih

* Falih: Saudi Aramco extends offer to buy stake in Arctic LNG 2 - TASS

EGYPT

* Egypt sells $715 million in one-year dollar T-bills

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital Parts Ways With CEO Michael Raynes

* Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discusses key issues with Russia’s Putin

* Dubai’s ENOC raises $690 mln loan from Chinese banks

* Emirates NBD hires Mizuho to arrange $200 mln syndicated loan - LPC

* UAE’s Shuaa Capital Says Potential Transaction With ADFG In Final Stages

* Dubai Islamic Bank Board Recommends Acquision Of Noor Bank

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Investcorp Acquires Properties In U.S. For About $370 Mln (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)