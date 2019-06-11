MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 11

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks gain amid Mexico reprieve, firmer Chinese shares
* PRECIOUS-Gold draws support from U.S.-China trade worries following sharp sell-off
* Oil stable as market eyes ongoing supply cuts amid downturn
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Qatar lead Gulf markets higher after Eid holidays
* Oil price could fall to $30 if global deal not extended - Novak
* Iran has accelerated enrichment of uranium, IAEA says
* Japan PM Abe to meet Iran’s Khamenei, Rouhani this week
* Saudi air defence intercepts two Houthi drones - SPA
* Sudan opposition says to nominate members for transitional council
* Russian jets kill at least 25 in north-western Syria -rescuers
* Goldman was top broker in Saudi market in May as foreign interest surged
* Russia’s Putin to visit Saudi Arabia in October, says Falih
* Falih: Saudi Aramco extends offer to buy stake in Arctic LNG 2 - TASS
* Egypt sells $715 million in one-year dollar T-bills
* Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital Parts Ways With CEO Michael Raynes
* Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discusses key issues with Russia’s Putin
* Dubai’s ENOC raises $690 mln loan from Chinese banks
* Emirates NBD hires Mizuho to arrange $200 mln syndicated loan - LPC
* UAE’s Shuaa Capital Says Potential Transaction With ADFG In Final Stages
* Dubai Islamic Bank Board Recommends Acquision Of Noor Bank
* Bahrain’s Investcorp Acquires Properties In U.S. For About $370 Mln (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)