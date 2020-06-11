MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 11

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stock rush pauses, bonds rally on sober Fed

* Oil prices drop on concerns about patchy demand recovery, record U.S. stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi eases; other Gulf markets mixed

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 1-week high on gloomy U.S. Fed outlook

* Lebanese government picks central bank vice governors, fills top state jobs

* Lebanon central bank’s new FX trading platform to open on June 23

* Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system

* Moroccan MPs rap virus lockdown extension, saying people “exhausted” * U.N. Libya mission says warring sides have engaged in truce talks

* Eni says situation at Libya’s Mellitah has returned to normal * Protests hit Druze city in Syria for fourth day

* Iran urges Russia, China to resist US push to extend arms embargo

* Iran says will now send Ukraine airliner black boxes to Paris -sources

* Israel’s El Al airline may be heading back into state hands

EGYPT

* Egypt’s headline inflation slowed to 4.7% in May -CAPMAS

* Egypt’s GASC buys 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in tender

* Italy weighs warships to Egypt deal after student murder

* U.S. crude stockpiles surge to record high on big Saudi imports -EIA

* Saudi Aramco raises gasoline prices for June -state TV

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE economy to contract by 3.6% this year, central bank says

* Dubai merger boosts state-linked property firm’s debt - sources

* Emirates airline redundancies continue for second day, sources say

* UAE hiring starts to pick up after sharp coronavirus fall -LinkedIn (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)