MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 12

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks choppy, dollar rises as historic Trump-Kim summit starts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar sends Dubai higher; other markets have mixed fortunes

* Oil edges up on cautious optimism over Trump, Kim summit in Singapore

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firmer dollar; U.S.-N.Korea summit, Fed meeting in focus

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease slightly; Aug al-Shaheen supply steady

* U.N. shuttle diplomacy aims to avert assault on vital Yemen port

* After ballot box fire, Iraqi cleric Sadr warns of civil war

* Libyan forces’ battle for eastern city Derna in final stages -spokesman

* Clouds over global economy have darkened since G7 summit, says IMF’s Lagarde

* G7 summit ‘fiasco’ creates huge uncertainty among German exporters -DIHK

* Iraq says oil producers should not be influenced by calls to boost output

* Fitch: Tunisia Bank Reforms Inch Ahead Despite Economic Pressure

* Turkish economy booms in Q1, boosting Erdogan ahead of elections

* Jordan Eurobonds rise after $2.5 bln Gulf aid pledge

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for July 15-25 shipment

* Egypt to announce higher electricity prices on Tuesday - MENA

* Egypt sells $715 mln in one-year dollar-denominated T-bills - c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to supply full July crude oil volumes to 2 Asian buyers - sources

* Saudi tells OPEC it pumped more oil in May, still below quota -source

* Fitch Affirms Saudi Arabia at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

* BRIEF-NMC Health Enters Partnership To Create New Healthcare Platform In Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE central bank assumes role of settlement and clearing agent

* Waha Capital abandons plan to raise new PE fund -sources

* UAE regulator examines investor impact as audit of Abraaj exposes flaws

* UAE central bank restricts operations of 7 exchange houses

QATAR

* Qatar takes UAE to U.N. human rights court over boycott

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s BAPCO offers Aug-loading crude, first tender in 4 mths -traders (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)