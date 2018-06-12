MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 12

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks choppy, dollar rises as historic Trump-Kim summit starts
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar sends Dubai higher; other markets have mixed fortunes
* Oil edges up on cautious optimism over Trump, Kim summit in Singapore
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firmer dollar; U.S.-N.Korea summit, Fed meeting in focus
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease slightly; Aug al-Shaheen supply steady
* U.N. shuttle diplomacy aims to avert assault on vital Yemen port
* After ballot box fire, Iraqi cleric Sadr warns of civil war
* Libyan forces’ battle for eastern city Derna in final stages -spokesman
* Clouds over global economy have darkened since G7 summit, says IMF’s Lagarde
* G7 summit ‘fiasco’ creates huge uncertainty among German exporters -DIHK
* Iraq says oil producers should not be influenced by calls to boost output
* Fitch: Tunisia Bank Reforms Inch Ahead Despite Economic Pressure
* Turkish economy booms in Q1, boosting Erdogan ahead of elections
* Jordan Eurobonds rise after $2.5 bln Gulf aid pledge
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for July 15-25 shipment
* Egypt to announce higher electricity prices on Tuesday - MENA
* Egypt sells $715 mln in one-year dollar-denominated T-bills - c.bank
* Saudi Arabia to supply full July crude oil volumes to 2 Asian buyers - sources
* Saudi tells OPEC it pumped more oil in May, still below quota -source
* Fitch Affirms Saudi Arabia at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable
* BRIEF-NMC Health Enters Partnership To Create New Healthcare Platform In Saudi Arabia
* UAE central bank assumes role of settlement and clearing agent
* Waha Capital abandons plan to raise new PE fund -sources
* UAE regulator examines investor impact as audit of Abraaj exposes flaws
* UAE central bank restricts operations of 7 exchange houses
* Qatar takes UAE to U.N. human rights court over boycott
* Bahrain’s BAPCO offers Aug-loading crude, first tender in 4 mths -traders (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)