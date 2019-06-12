MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 12

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares wary of Trump, wait on US inflation

* PRECIOUS-Gold recovers as U.S.-China trade jitters sour risk appetite

* Oil falls 1% on weaker oil demand growth, surprise gain in U.S. crude stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks bolster Saudi, financials drag Abu Dhabi

* Russia plans to deliver missiles to Turkey in July; U.S. takes dim view

* OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place -UAE energy minister

* U.S. says Iran is in breach of nuclear deal but repeats offer of talks

* Lebanese IT specialist Zakka released by Iran

* Egypt, Jordan, Morocco to attend U.S.-led Palestinian conference -officials

* Envoy says Sudan talks to resume as strike suspended

* U.S. pushes for Saudi progress on Khashoggi probe before anniversary of killing

* Syrian air defenses thwart Israeli missile attack in southern Syria- SANA

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 120,000 T of wheat in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Abha Airport with a cruise missile -Al Masirah TV

* BP raises Saudi oil reserves 12% in first big change in 30 years

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi National Hotels Appoints Rami Almuhtasib As CFO

* Dubai issues new financial centre insolvency law after Abraaj collapse

* Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital parts way with CEO, names board member as MD

QATAR

* Qatar cuts crude prices by more than 1 pct in May - QNA

* Qatar sells 600 million riyals in treasury bills

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s KIPCO Gets CMA Approval On Public Offering Prospectus for New Shares (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)