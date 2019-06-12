MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 12

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares wary of Trump, wait on US inflation
* PRECIOUS-Gold recovers as U.S.-China trade jitters sour risk appetite
* Oil falls 1% on weaker oil demand growth, surprise gain in U.S. crude stocks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks bolster Saudi, financials drag Abu Dhabi
* Russia plans to deliver missiles to Turkey in July; U.S. takes dim view
* OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place -UAE energy minister
* U.S. says Iran is in breach of nuclear deal but repeats offer of talks
* Lebanese IT specialist Zakka released by Iran
* Egypt, Jordan, Morocco to attend U.S.-led Palestinian conference -officials
* Envoy says Sudan talks to resume as strike suspended
* U.S. pushes for Saudi progress on Khashoggi probe before anniversary of killing
* Syrian air defenses thwart Israeli missile attack in southern Syria- SANA
* Egypt’s GASC says buys 120,000 T of wheat in tender
* Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Abha Airport with a cruise missile -Al Masirah TV
* BP raises Saudi oil reserves 12% in first big change in 30 years
* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi National Hotels Appoints Rami Almuhtasib As CFO
* Dubai issues new financial centre insolvency law after Abraaj collapse
* Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital parts way with CEO, names board member as MD
* Qatar cuts crude prices by more than 1 pct in May - QNA
* Qatar sells 600 million riyals in treasury bills
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s KIPCO Gets CMA Approval On Public Offering Prospectus for New Shares (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)