MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 13

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Hong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil near 5-month lows
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on Fed rate cut hopes, trade worries
* Oil extends decline after slump on high inventories, demand outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi continues winning streak, other Gulf markets mixed
* Yemen’s Houthis strike Saudi airport, coalition vows to retaliate
* Russia and Turkey broker ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib -Russian news agencies
* Japan’s Abe warns of armed conflict amid soaring U.S.-Iran tension
* No Houthi military in three key Yemen ports for past month -U.N.
* Algeria’s ex-PM, former minister detained over alleged corruption - state TV
* Algeria floats idea of larger OPEC+ oil cut, rollover still likely - sources
* Sudan’s foreign ministry summons British ambassador - agency
* IMF disburses $247 mln loan tranche to Tunisia
* UAE, Germany call on Iran to refrain from escalating tension - joint statement
* U.S. sanctions Iraq-based company, says it backs Iran’s IRGC
* Iran says fire at South Pars gas platform contained, no fatalities -SHANA
* INSIGHT-Iran scrambles to lift petrochemical sales as sanctions hammer oil
* Iran sets July crude to Asia at lowest in more than decade vs Saudi oil
* Palestinians urge Egypt, Jordan to reconsider going to U.S.-led conference
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip; Shell buys another Murban
* Egypt’s Heliopolis Clarifies On Agreement With Private Firm To Manage Co
* Egypt has eight months worth of strategic sugar reserves - ministry
* Egypt’s Development And Engineering Consultants Q1 Consol Loss Narrows
* Saudi Kayan Announces Strategy To Reduce Loans, Financing Costs
* Saudi Aramco reports 2018 net income of $111.1 bln
* Saudia airline close to placing order for Airbus aircraft -sources
* Alawwal Bank Says Creditor Objection Period For Merger With SABB Ends June 15
* Saudi’s SAMA Says 14 New Companies To Work In Sandbox Regulatory Environment
* Saudi’s Taiba Investments Appoints Saleh Al-Habdan As CEO
* Dubai developer The First Group to issue $135 mln sukuk
* Depa Authorizes Reduction Of Share Premium Account To Extinguish Accumulated Losses
* Aldar Properties Launches New AED 1.7 Bln Residential Community
* Abu Dhabi sovereign fund buys full ownership of New York office block
* UAE signs deal to build $100 mln power plant in Yemen - UAE state news agency
* Abu Dhabi National Hotels Appoints Rami Almuhtasib As CFO
* Kuwait Foundry Board Recommends Capital Decrease
* Senergy Holding Says CEO Nasser Bader Ahmed Al Sharhan Resigns (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)