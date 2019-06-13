MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 13

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Hong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil near 5-month lows

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on Fed rate cut hopes, trade worries

* Oil extends decline after slump on high inventories, demand outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi continues winning streak, other Gulf markets mixed

* Yemen’s Houthis strike Saudi airport, coalition vows to retaliate

* Russia and Turkey broker ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib -Russian news agencies

* Japan’s Abe warns of armed conflict amid soaring U.S.-Iran tension

* No Houthi military in three key Yemen ports for past month -U.N.

* Algeria’s ex-PM, former minister detained over alleged corruption - state TV

* Algeria floats idea of larger OPEC+ oil cut, rollover still likely - sources

* Sudan’s foreign ministry summons British ambassador - agency

* IMF disburses $247 mln loan tranche to Tunisia

* UAE, Germany call on Iran to refrain from escalating tension - joint statement

* U.S. sanctions Iraq-based company, says it backs Iran’s IRGC

* Iran says fire at South Pars gas platform contained, no fatalities -SHANA

* INSIGHT-Iran scrambles to lift petrochemical sales as sanctions hammer oil

* Iran sets July crude to Asia at lowest in more than decade vs Saudi oil

* Palestinians urge Egypt, Jordan to reconsider going to U.S.-led conference

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip; Shell buys another Murban

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Heliopolis Clarifies On Agreement With Private Firm To Manage Co

* Egypt has eight months worth of strategic sugar reserves - ministry

* Egypt’s Development And Engineering Consultants Q1 Consol Loss Narrows

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Kayan Announces Strategy To Reduce Loans, Financing Costs

* Saudi Aramco reports 2018 net income of $111.1 bln

* Saudia airline close to placing order for Airbus aircraft -sources

* Alawwal Bank Says Creditor Objection Period For Merger With SABB Ends June 15

* Saudi’s SAMA Says 14 New Companies To Work In Sandbox Regulatory Environment

* Saudi’s Taiba Investments Appoints Saleh Al-Habdan As CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai developer The First Group to issue $135 mln sukuk

* Depa Authorizes Reduction Of Share Premium Account To Extinguish Accumulated Losses

* Aldar Properties Launches New AED 1.7 Bln Residential Community

* Abu Dhabi sovereign fund buys full ownership of New York office block

* UAE signs deal to build $100 mln power plant in Yemen - UAE state news agency

* Abu Dhabi National Hotels Appoints Rami Almuhtasib As CFO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Foundry Board Recommends Capital Decrease

* Senergy Holding Says CEO Nasser Bader Ahmed Al Sharhan Resigns (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)