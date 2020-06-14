MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 14

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares modestly higher as investors mull coronavirus, recovery outlook
* Oil prices see weekly loss on virus resurgence fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf in red as oil prices fall; banks aid Qatar
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on fresh virus wave fears, gloomy Fed outlook
* Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it destroyed missile targeting S.Arabia
* In rare appeal to Israeli public, UAE warns against annexation
* OPEC+ panel meeting next week will advise on policy, not decide-sources
* Egypt confirms highest daily rise of new COVID-19 cases and deaths
* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt to open seaside resorts to foreigners from July 1
* Saudi Arabia will resume sports activities, without fans starting from June 21
* UAE’s flydubai extends salary cuts, puts pilots on unpaid leave -sources
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says it is well placed to handle virus challenge
* Dubai’s Arabtec cuts 3,300 jobs-sources
* Kuwait sets Aug 2020-July 2021 naphtha at $15/T premium
* Kuwait cancels Wednesday’s trades after no-dividends statement dragged banks down
* Qatari government entities must cut foreign staff costs by 30%-document
* Qatar to integrate chemicals unit into QP
* Qatar raises July Marine, Land crude selling prices -sources
* Qatar 2022 World Cup stadium workers went months without pay -Amnesty (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)