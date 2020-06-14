Earnings Season
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 14

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares modestly higher as investors mull coronavirus, recovery outlook

* Oil prices see weekly loss on virus resurgence fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf in red as oil prices fall; banks aid Qatar

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on fresh virus wave fears, gloomy Fed outlook

* Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it destroyed missile targeting S.Arabia

* In rare appeal to Israeli public, UAE warns against annexation

* OPEC+ panel meeting next week will advise on policy, not decide-sources

EGYPT

* Egypt confirms highest daily rise of new COVID-19 cases and deaths

* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt to open seaside resorts to foreigners from July 1

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia will resume sports activities, without fans starting from June 21

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s flydubai extends salary cuts, puts pilots on unpaid leave -sources

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says it is well placed to handle virus challenge

* Dubai’s Arabtec cuts 3,300 jobs-sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sets Aug 2020-July 2021 naphtha at $15/T premium

* Kuwait cancels Wednesday’s trades after no-dividends statement dragged banks down

QATAR

* Qatari government entities must cut foreign staff costs by 30%-document

* Qatar to integrate chemicals unit into QP

* Qatar raises July Marine, Land crude selling prices -sources

* Qatar 2022 World Cup stadium workers went months without pay -Amnesty (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

