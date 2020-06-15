MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 15

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil fall as second wave fears grow

* Oil drops as new coronavirus outbreaks raise fuel demand concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait leads Gulf lower, Egypt hit by coronavirus spike

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as second wave fears weigh on risky assets

* Saudi Aramco buys SABIC shares on market as it completes acquisition

* Iraq agrees with oil companies on deeper output cuts in June- sources

* Turkey and Russia put off talks expected to tackle Libya and Syria

* Separatists in south Yemen seize convoy with billions of riyals for central bank

EGYPT

* Egypt to reopen all airports on July 1, aviation minister says

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi property firm Amlak plans first post-coronavirus Riyadh IPO

* Saudi Arabia’s Bindawood Holding to launch IPO as early as this month-sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Arabtec Holding Says Group Continues To Right-Size Its Workforce

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Warba Bank Obtains CMA Approval On 150 Mln Dinars Sukuk Issuance

BAHRAIN

* Banader Hotels Issues 148.3 Mln Preference Share Convertible Into Ordinary Shares