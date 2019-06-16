MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 16

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as Fed meeting looms, oil climbs on geopolitical fears
* PRECIOUS-Gold retreats on robust U.S. retail sales data, but holds at 14-month peak
* Oil rises but ends week lower on demand fears despite Mideast tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf lower after attacks on tankers
* Yemen’s Houthis target two Saudi airports with multiple drone attacks
* Southern EU leaders back Cyprus in gas dispute with Turkey
* WHO panel decides not to declare international Ebola emergency
* U.S., others object to U.N. counterterrorism chief visit to China’s Xinjiang
* U.S. and Gulf allies face tough task protecting oil shipping lanes
* USDA confirms U.S. corn sale and soybean sales, cancellations
* Tens of thousands expected to rally to demand Hong Kong leader steps down
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks hold steady as medium grades stay supported
* Trump says ‘Iran did do it,’ as U.S. seeks support on Gulf oil tanker attacks
* Distrust between Sudanese parties makes direct talks impossible - U.S. official
* France’s Macron sides with Cyprus on dispute with Turkey
* POLL-Turkish industrial production seen contracting 2.5% in April
* Libya parliament chief allied to Haftar rules out talks before Tripoli captured
* Egypt has enough rice stocks to last until December - minister says
* Egypt hikes fare on third Cairo metro line
* Saudi seeks oil supply protection as U.S and Iran face off
* Saudi urges swift response to secure Gulf energy supplies - ministry
* Saudi-led coalition hits Houthi positions in Yemen’s Sanaa - Saudi state TV
* Saudi energy minister says hopes to balance oil market before next year
* State sponsor behind May tanker attacks, says UAE minister
* World Court rejects UAE demand for immediate measures against Qatar
* Dubai’s DU Says Mamoura And General Investments Sell Shares In Co To EIA
* Kuwaiti tanker in “minor collision” with container carrier in Bangladesh port - KUNA (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)