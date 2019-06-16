MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 16

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as Fed meeting looms, oil climbs on geopolitical fears

* PRECIOUS-Gold retreats on robust U.S. retail sales data, but holds at 14-month peak

* Oil rises but ends week lower on demand fears despite Mideast tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf lower after attacks on tankers

* Yemen’s Houthis target two Saudi airports with multiple drone attacks

* Southern EU leaders back Cyprus in gas dispute with Turkey

* WHO panel decides not to declare international Ebola emergency

* U.S., others object to U.N. counterterrorism chief visit to China’s Xinjiang

* U.S. and Gulf allies face tough task protecting oil shipping lanes

* USDA confirms U.S. corn sale and soybean sales, cancellations

* Tens of thousands expected to rally to demand Hong Kong leader steps down

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks hold steady as medium grades stay supported

* Trump says ‘Iran did do it,’ as U.S. seeks support on Gulf oil tanker attacks

* Distrust between Sudanese parties makes direct talks impossible - U.S. official

* France’s Macron sides with Cyprus on dispute with Turkey

* POLL-Turkish industrial production seen contracting 2.5% in April

* Libya parliament chief allied to Haftar rules out talks before Tripoli captured

EGYPT

* Egypt has enough rice stocks to last until December - minister says

* Egypt hikes fare on third Cairo metro line

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi seeks oil supply protection as U.S and Iran face off

* Saudi urges swift response to secure Gulf energy supplies - ministry

* Saudi-led coalition hits Houthi positions in Yemen’s Sanaa - Saudi state TV

* Saudi energy minister says hopes to balance oil market before next year

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* State sponsor behind May tanker attacks, says UAE minister

* World Court rejects UAE demand for immediate measures against Qatar

* Dubai’s DU Says Mamoura And General Investments Sell Shares In Co To EIA

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti tanker in “minor collision” with container carrier in Bangladesh port - KUNA (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)