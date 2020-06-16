MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 16

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump, yields rise as Fed readies corp bond buying

* Oil prices drop as rise in coronavirus cases stokes fuel demand fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks retreat, tracking oil prices and global equities

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains after U.S. Fed ramps up support measures

* U.S. Treasuries saw second month of heavy foreign selling in April

* Defying Trump, Iran aims to keep offloading gasoline glut to Venezuela

* France wants talks about ‘aggressive’ Turkish role in Libya

* EXCLUSIVE-Israel builds new Jerusalem road that will link settlements as government weighs West Bank annexation

* Dollars trade at 4300-4500 Lebanese pounds after pledge of market intervention

* Iraq cuts July Basra crude allocation to Asian buyers, sources say

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco cuts July crude supplies to at least 5 buyers in Asia -sources

* Islamic Development Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk - document

* Saudi-led coalition cut from U.N. blacklist of warring parties killing children

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 1.08 mln T of barley

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE confident that OPEC+ laggards will meet oil cut commitments

* Sharjah Islamic Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk, document shows

* First Abu Dhabi Bank sells 1.4 bln Chinese yuan in 5-yr Formosa bonds - document

* UAE’s Invest Bank reports $601.7 mln accumulated losses at end-2019

* UAE citizens, residents are allowed to travel as of June 23 -WAM

* Abu Dhabi extends movement ban for additional week

QATAR

* Qatar Airways to lay off some pilots, cut wages

* Soccer-Qatar dedicates new stadium to COVID-19 frontline workers (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)