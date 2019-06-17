MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 17

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, trade, geopolitical tensions cap gains; focus on Fed meeting
* PRECIOUS-Gold off 14-mth peak as strong U.S. retail sales data lifts dollar
* Oil prices rise after tanker attacks stoke Middle East tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks extend losses on tanker attacks, Saudi banks fall
* Sudan’s Bashir charged with corruption, in 1st appearance since
* Pompeo says U.S. does not want war with Iran; pushes for international response
* Iran to scale back nuclear deal commitments
* Senior EU diplomat, back from Iran, shows support for nuclear deal
* Iran government has no plans to remove oil minister - spokesman
* Pope urges restraint in Gulf after tanker attacks
* Former Algerian officials questioned over corruption - TV
* Egypt in $500 million settlement with Israel Electric Corp -statement
* Egypt’s state-owned Banque du Caire net profit surges
* Yemen’s Houthis launch new attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport -Al Masirah TV
* Saudi Energy Minister hopes OPEC agrees to extend production cut “early July”
* RBS says Saudi bank merger boosts its core capital
* Saudi Arabia hires Goldman, SocGen for bond meetings in Europe - sources
* Blast-hit tankers to be assessed off UAE coast (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)