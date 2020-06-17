MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 17

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks given pause by virus surge, geopolitics

* Oil slumps as U.S. crude stocks build amid virus resurgence fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets gain on global rally, rising oil prices

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm dollar; rising virus cases lend support

* Iraq lowers oil exports, gets closer to OPEC+ target -sources

* Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish targets in northern Iraq

* France says working with partners to pressure Iran at IAEA on inspector access

* U.S. wants face-to-face meeting with Iran on prisoners

* U.S. to impose sanctions aimed at blocking Syria military victory

* Jordan’s king says regional stability put at risk by Israeli annexation

* ANALYSIS-Concerns mount as Lebanon struggles to take first steps out of crisis

* Lebanon central bank aims to bring dollar price down progressively -Salameh

* Hezbollah leader says dollar injections needed, accuses U.S. of deepening shortage

* U.S. calls bid by men to avoid extradition over ex-Nissan boss Ghosn’s escape ‘flawed’

* Turkey accuses France of exacerbating Libya crisis

* Bodies of children and others found in Libyan town after LNA retreat, Red Crescent says

* Violence surges in Yemen after coronavirus truce expires

* U.N. rights experts condemn Israel’s annexation plan and U.S. support

EGYPT

* Egypt seeks loan of over $1 billion, taps UAE banks - sources

* World Bank provides $400 mln to boost health insurance in Egypt

* EgyptAir seeking $185 mln from state banks to weather crisis

* Egypt’s GASC cancels vegetable oils tender due to high prices

* Egypt’s GASC seeking vegoils in local tender for arrival August 10-30

SAUDI ARABIA

* WTO says Saudi broke global rules in Qatar broadcast dispute

* Saudi fund launches 3.7 bln riyals initiatives to support industrial enterprises

* Saudi-led coalition asks U.N. to share details of child deaths in Yemen

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE can work with Israel, despite political differences -senior official

* UAE’s Abu Dhabi eases movement restrictions -media office

* Abu Dhabi’s ADQ in talks for bank debt - sources

* Sharjah Islamic Bank sells $500 million in five-year sukuk - document (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)