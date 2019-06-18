MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 18

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks cautious before Fed, oil on defensive

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady ahead of Fed meeting

* Oil prices fall for second day on weak economic data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi snaps losing streak, other Gulf markets mixed

* MIDEAST DEBT-Kuwait, Oman wealth funds being depleted to finance deficits

* Moody’s Says Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar And Iraq Most Exposed To Iran’s Potential Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz

* U.N. food chief warns aid suspension in Yemen likely to start this week

* U.S. says to send more troops to the Middle East, cites Iran threats

* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. preparing to send more troops to Middle East-sources

* French court sees no ‘clear and illegal disruption’ in Gulf sports piracy case

* Oil production at Libya’s Jalu field halted for maintenance - NOC

* France’s Macron urges more dialogue with Iran, regrets announcements on enrichment

* EU to await IAEA report before deciding on any Iran breach

* Iran accuses Saudis of militaristic approach in Middle East

* Iranian oil minister says he is free July 10-12 for OPEC meeting -SHANA

* Iran ‘nuclear blackmail’ must be met with international pressure -White House

* Iran says it dismantled a U.S. cyber espionage network

* Iranian oil minister denies any disagreement with president Rouhani

* Iraq lifts production at Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield to 465,000 bpd - officials

EGYPT

* Egypt’s ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after collapsing in court

* Egyptian authorities refuse Mursi’s burial in family cemetery - son

* Amnesty International urges fair Egyptian inquiry into Mursi’s death

* Muslim Brotherhood says Mursi death was “full-fledged murder”, calls for mass funeral in Egypt

* OBITUARY-Islamist Mursi briefly made history as Egypt’s first democratically elected president

* Qatar’s emir offers condolences to former Egyptian president Mursi’s family

* Egyptian prosecutor: Mursi collapsed in cage in court, no sign of injury

* Egypt’s Heliopolis Sells Plots Worth EGP 66.7 Mln In Sheraton Area

* Egypt’s Tourah Cement stops production due to oversupply

* Export Development Bank Of Egypt Forecasts FY 2019-20 Profit Of EGP 1.07 Bln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise by 36,000 bpd in April -JODI

* Yemen’s Houthis launch drone attacks towards Saudi Abha airport - Al Masirah TV

* Saudi air defences intercept two Houthi drones -Saudi press agency

* Saudi Energy Minister calls for collective effort to secure shipping lanes

* Saudi’s Nayifat Finance Announces Intention to List on Saudi Stock Exchange

* Saudi Energy Minister says energy shipping lanes must be kept open

* APICORP Appoints Sherif El Sayed Ayoub As CFO

* Saudi Industrial Export Appoints Hatim Al Suhaibani As Chairman

* Saudi British Bank Board Appoints Lubna Sulaiman Olayan As Chairman

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* U.S. military releases new images from oil tanker attacks

* Etihad hires former Aer Lingus executive as new CFO

* Dubai Investments Clarifies News On Agreement Between EMICOOL And Union Properties About Motor City Project Services

* Sharjah Islamic Bank mandates banks for capital boosting sukuk

* Abu Dhabi’s Sanad Aerotech seals $6.5 bln Rolls-Royce engine repair contract

* OCI NV Says ADNOC To Combine Fertilizer Business Into Co’s MENA Fertilizer Platform

* Dubai’s DSI Board Appoints Shafiq Abdelhamid As Chairman

* UAE’s Islamic Arab Insurance Board Elects Jassim Alseddiqi As Chairman

QATAR

* Qatar Airways not affected by rising Mideast tensions - CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Al Madina For Finance And Investment Appoints Emad Fahmi Assaf As CEO

* Kuwait’s Dar Al Thuraya Real Estate Signs Contract To Sell Properties

* Kuwait’s Al Mazaya Signs 41.5 Mln Dinars Islamic Financing Agreement

* Kuwait’s Al-Tijaria Updates on Tax Settlement With Saudi’s GAZT

OMAN

* Al Izz Islamic Bank Board Gives Initial Approval To Increase Capital (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)