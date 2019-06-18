MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 18

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks cautious before Fed, oil on defensive
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady ahead of Fed meeting
* Oil prices fall for second day on weak economic data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi snaps losing streak, other Gulf markets mixed
* MIDEAST DEBT-Kuwait, Oman wealth funds being depleted to finance deficits
* Moody’s Says Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar And Iraq Most Exposed To Iran’s Potential Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz
* U.N. food chief warns aid suspension in Yemen likely to start this week
* U.S. says to send more troops to the Middle East, cites Iran threats
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. preparing to send more troops to Middle East-sources
* French court sees no ‘clear and illegal disruption’ in Gulf sports piracy case
* Oil production at Libya’s Jalu field halted for maintenance - NOC
* France’s Macron urges more dialogue with Iran, regrets announcements on enrichment
* EU to await IAEA report before deciding on any Iran breach
* Iran accuses Saudis of militaristic approach in Middle East
* Iranian oil minister says he is free July 10-12 for OPEC meeting -SHANA
* Iran ‘nuclear blackmail’ must be met with international pressure -White House
* Iran says it dismantled a U.S. cyber espionage network
* Iranian oil minister denies any disagreement with president Rouhani
* Iraq lifts production at Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield to 465,000 bpd - officials
* Egypt’s ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after collapsing in court
* Egyptian authorities refuse Mursi’s burial in family cemetery - son
* Amnesty International urges fair Egyptian inquiry into Mursi’s death
* Muslim Brotherhood says Mursi death was “full-fledged murder”, calls for mass funeral in Egypt
* OBITUARY-Islamist Mursi briefly made history as Egypt’s first democratically elected president
* Qatar’s emir offers condolences to former Egyptian president Mursi’s family
* Egyptian prosecutor: Mursi collapsed in cage in court, no sign of injury
* Egypt’s Heliopolis Sells Plots Worth EGP 66.7 Mln In Sheraton Area
* Egypt’s Tourah Cement stops production due to oversupply
* Export Development Bank Of Egypt Forecasts FY 2019-20 Profit Of EGP 1.07 Bln
* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise by 36,000 bpd in April -JODI
* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 7.177 mln bpd in April -JODI
* Yemen’s Houthis launch drone attacks towards Saudi Abha airport - Al Masirah TV
* Saudi air defences intercept two Houthi drones -Saudi press agency
* Saudi Energy Minister calls for collective effort to secure shipping lanes
* Saudi’s Nayifat Finance Announces Intention to List on Saudi Stock Exchange
* Saudi Energy Minister says energy shipping lanes must be kept open
* APICORP Appoints Sherif El Sayed Ayoub As CFO
* Saudi Industrial Export Appoints Hatim Al Suhaibani As Chairman
* Saudi British Bank Board Appoints Lubna Sulaiman Olayan As Chairman
* U.S. military releases new images from oil tanker attacks
* Etihad hires former Aer Lingus executive as new CFO
* Dubai Investments Clarifies News On Agreement Between EMICOOL And Union Properties About Motor City Project Services
* Sharjah Islamic Bank mandates banks for capital boosting sukuk
* Abu Dhabi’s Sanad Aerotech seals $6.5 bln Rolls-Royce engine repair contract
* OCI NV Says ADNOC To Combine Fertilizer Business Into Co’s MENA Fertilizer Platform
* Dubai’s DSI Board Appoints Shafiq Abdelhamid As Chairman
* UAE’s Islamic Arab Insurance Board Elects Jassim Alseddiqi As Chairman
* Qatar Airways not affected by rising Mideast tensions - CEO
* Kuwait’s Al Madina For Finance And Investment Appoints Emad Fahmi Assaf As CEO
* Kuwait’s Dar Al Thuraya Real Estate Signs Contract To Sell Properties
* Kuwait’s Al Mazaya Signs 41.5 Mln Dinars Islamic Financing Agreement
* Kuwait’s Al-Tijaria Updates on Tax Settlement With Saudi’s GAZT
* Al Izz Islamic Bank Board Gives Initial Approval To Increase Capital