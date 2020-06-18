MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 18

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks retreat on rising second wave fears

* Oil prices fall on demand concerns as coronavirus cases rise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf little changed; blue-chips hurt Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar strength checks concerns over virus case spike

* U.S. hits Syria with toughest sanctions yet to push Assad to end war

* Many Jordanians struggling as country emerges from COVID-19 lockdown, U.N. agency says

* Turkey says it discussed lasting ceasefire during Libya trip

* Turkey Wealth Fund agrees to acquire control of Turkcell

* Israel signs agreement with Moderna for potential COVID-19 vaccine

* Israel’s Netanyahu mulls two-phase West Bank annexation, newspaper says

* Saudi-led coalition in Yemen denies killing civilians in Saada air strike

* OPEC+ panel makes no recommendation on supply cuts -sources

* UAE says Turkish and Iranian interventions violate Iraqi sovereignty

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for July 25 - Aug 5 shipment

* Egypt passes electoral changes that could bolster Sisi supporters

SAUDI ARABIA

* Amazon launches Saudi Arabia shopping site despite CEO’s dispute with kingdom

* Saudi Aramco completes $69 bln SABIC stake deal, extends schedule

* Islamic Development Bank markets 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE citizens can travel to ‘low-risk’ countries from Tuesday

* UAE can work with Israel, despite political differences -senior official

QATAR

* Qatar Airways won’t take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

* WTO says Saudi broke global rules in Qatar broadcast dispute

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Boubyan Petrochemical Q4 Profit Falls

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Investcorp Says Calligo Acquires Itomic Voice & Data Ltd

OMAN

* BRIEF-Oman’s Ominvest Says CMA Approves Offer By Oman Arab Bank To Acquire Al Izz Islamic Bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)