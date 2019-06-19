MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 19

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares climb, wager all on dovish Fed, trade hopes revive
* PRECIOUS-Gold trades steady as investors await Fed decision
* Oil gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi snaps losing streak, other Gulf markets mixed
* MIDEAST DEBT-Emirates NBD boosts Dubai, all major Gulf markets gain
* INSIGHT-Toyota snub dents Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing drive
* Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq’s Basra, two hurt
* Rockets land near Iraqi base hosting U.S. personnel in Mosul -sources
* UPDATE 5-Egyptian ex-president Mursi buried in Cairo as Islamists mourn
* Gulf of Oman tensions cloud Saudi Arabia’s potential euro bond sale
* Morocco cenbank holds benchmark interest rate at 2.25%
* Former UEFA head Platini detained in Qatar World Cup investigation
* Yemen’s Houthis to allow U.N. to inspect ships in Hodeidah -sources
* Kuwait ruler to visit Iraq amid Gulf tensions - KUNA
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks firm as refiners seek cargoes
* Arabia Investments Holding Board Approves To Increase Capital
* Egypt’s Middle East Glass Manufacturing FY Consol Profit Rises
* Egypt’s Mopco Board Appoints Hesham Ashraf As Chairman And MD
* Saudi insurers Walaa, Metlife AIG ANB consider merger
* Saudi’s Savola Group Announces Start Of Offering First Issuance Of Sukuk
* Saudi’s WALAA Signs MOU With Metlife AIG ANB To Evaluate Potential Merger
* Saudi cabinet urges world powers to safeguard navigation
* Saudi Arabia plans dollar sukuk by end-2019-debt official
* Saudi Arabian Airlines to boost its Airbus A320neo fleet
* Saudi’s Al Gassim Investment Board Proposes Capital Increase Through Rights Issue
* Saudi Stock Exchange Delists Alawwal Bank
* Emirates Steel expects demand upturn after difficult 2019
* Carrefour franchisee to open first Ugandan store
* Uber to retain Careem brand for now -Careem CFO
* Kuwait’s Danah Al Safat To Decrease Capital To Extinguish Accumulated Losses
* Kuwait’s Heisco Completes Construction Of Metal Processing Plant Funded By IBK
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom