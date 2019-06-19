MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 19

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares climb, wager all on dovish Fed, trade hopes revive

* PRECIOUS-Gold trades steady as investors await Fed decision

* Oil gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi snaps losing streak, other Gulf markets mixed

* MIDEAST DEBT-Emirates NBD boosts Dubai, all major Gulf markets gain

* INSIGHT-Toyota snub dents Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing drive

* Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq’s Basra, two hurt

* Rockets land near Iraqi base hosting U.S. personnel in Mosul -sources

* UPDATE 5-Egyptian ex-president Mursi buried in Cairo as Islamists mourn

* Gulf of Oman tensions cloud Saudi Arabia’s potential euro bond sale

* Morocco cenbank holds benchmark interest rate at 2.25%

* Former UEFA head Platini detained in Qatar World Cup investigation

* Yemen’s Houthis to allow U.N. to inspect ships in Hodeidah -sources

* Kuwait ruler to visit Iraq amid Gulf tensions - KUNA

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks firm as refiners seek cargoes

EGYPT

* Arabia Investments Holding Board Approves To Increase Capital

* Egypt’s Middle East Glass Manufacturing FY Consol Profit Rises

* Egypt’s Mopco Board Appoints Hesham Ashraf As Chairman And MD

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi insurers Walaa, Metlife AIG ANB consider merger

* Saudi’s Savola Group Announces Start Of Offering First Issuance Of Sukuk

* Saudi’s WALAA Signs MOU With Metlife AIG ANB To Evaluate Potential Merger

* Saudi cabinet urges world powers to safeguard navigation

* Saudi Arabia plans dollar sukuk by end-2019-debt official

* Saudi Arabian Airlines to boost its Airbus A320neo fleet

* Saudi’s Al Gassim Investment Board Proposes Capital Increase Through Rights Issue

* Saudi Stock Exchange Delists Alawwal Bank

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates Steel expects demand upturn after difficult 2019

* Carrefour franchisee to open first Ugandan store

* Uber to retain Careem brand for now -Careem CFO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Danah Al Safat To Decrease Capital To Extinguish Accumulated Losses

* Kuwait’s Heisco Completes Construction Of Metal Processing Plant Funded By IBK