June 2, 2020 / 4:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 2

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains as China worries slow recovery rally

* Oil prices inch up ahead of OPEC+ meeting on extended output cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks end higher, Qatar outperforms

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as economies open up

* Iran says it is ready to continue fuel shipments to Venezuela

* Israeli defence chief says he’s preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations * OPEC, Russia discuss extending oil cuts for 1-2 months - sources

* Grand Bazaar, cafes open and flights resume as Turkey eases up

* Lebanese food aid drive underlines pain of economic collapse

* Eastern Libyan forces say they retook town, relieving pressure on stronghold

* Gulf currency pegs to remain despite oil price slump, S&P says

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for July 10-25 shipment

* Egyptians largely follow law on wearing masks, some worry about cost

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi FX reserves down sharply in April to back wealth fund investments

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 2.82 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In May

* Saudi-led coalition says shot down two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis - agency

* Saudi central bank provides $13.3 bln to support bank liquidity

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates could take four years to resume flying to entire network

* Emirate of Sharjah hires banks for sukuk that could go up to $1 billion

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum signs $19 bln shipbuilding agreements with Korean companies

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti banks to reopen on Tuesday -banking association

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

