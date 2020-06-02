MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 2

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains as China worries slow recovery rally
* Oil prices inch up ahead of OPEC+ meeting on extended output cuts
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks end higher, Qatar outperforms
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as economies open up
* Iran says it is ready to continue fuel shipments to Venezuela
* Israeli defence chief says he’s preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations * OPEC, Russia discuss extending oil cuts for 1-2 months - sources
* Grand Bazaar, cafes open and flights resume as Turkey eases up
* Lebanese food aid drive underlines pain of economic collapse
* Eastern Libyan forces say they retook town, relieving pressure on stronghold
* Gulf currency pegs to remain despite oil price slump, S&P says
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for July 10-25 shipment
* Egyptians largely follow law on wearing masks, some worry about cost
* Saudi FX reserves down sharply in April to back wealth fund investments
* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 2.82 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In May
* Saudi-led coalition says shot down two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis - agency
* Saudi central bank provides $13.3 bln to support bank liquidity
* Emirates could take four years to resume flying to entire network
* Emirate of Sharjah hires banks for sukuk that could go up to $1 billion
* Qatar Petroleum signs $19 bln shipbuilding agreements with Korean companies
* Kuwaiti banks to reopen on Tuesday -banking association
Compiled by Dubai newsroom