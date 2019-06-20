MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 20

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, bond yields plunge as Fed fuels rate cut hopes

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 5-year high as Fed hints at rate cuts

* Oil prices rise as U.S. stockpiles drop, OPEC agrees meeting date

* MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi outperforms as most Gulf mkts gain but Saudi retreats

* Saudi crown prince linked to Khashoggi murder in UN report

* Trump plan to sell arms to Saudis faces Senate vote

* Yemen’s Houthis say they struck power station in Saudi’s Jizan province - Al Masirah TV

* OPEC wrangle over meeting date exposes deepening Saudi-Iran rift

* U.S. Navy says mine fragments suggest Iran behind Gulf tanker attack

* Iran’s Guards shoot down U.S. “spy” drone in Hormozgan province

* Iran says it will not give Europe more time to save nuclear deal

* Iran says there will be no war with United States - IRNA

* UAE’s biggest lender FAB to shut Qatar operations amid row with Doha

* INSIGHT-After years of war and drought, Iraq’s bumper crop is burning

* Staff evacuated as rocket strikes near foreign oil firms in Iraq

EGYPT

* Turkey to push for trial of Egypt government over Mursi death

* Orascom Development Egypt Concludes Sale Of Tamweel Group

* -SAIC Motor & Mansour Automotive Group Signed JV Agreement To Manufacture MG Brand Cars In Egypt - Xinhua

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi consumer prices fall in May but deflation keeps easing

* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia supermarket chain BinDawood plans share sale next year

* Saudi’s Bawan Says Two Units Sign Conditional Merger Agreement

* Saudi’s SAGIA Announces MOUs And Agreements With Japanese Investors

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Vision Fund may be Hotel California for investors

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India’s Maharashtra identifies site for Saudi Aramco, ADNOC’s refinery

* Bank Of Sharjah Seeks Shareholders Approval On Increase In Size Of Bank’s EMTN Programme

* UAE energy minister says decision to extend oil cuts is reasonable -Al Bayan

* Dubai’s Damac in pole position to buy Roberto Cavalli - source

* DFSA Suspends Licence Of Rasan Capital Ltd

* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Leases 3 New Boeing 777 Freighters To AirBridgeCargo

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KNPC working to restore Mina Abdullah’s refining capacity rates

* Kuwait, Iraq call for wisdom to avoid tension in Gulf region - KUNA

QATAR

* Boeing, Qatar Airways Announce New Commitment For Five 777 Freighters

OMAN

* Oman offers tax breaks on tourism investments in Musandam

* Oman’s Sohar International Bank Says CMA Approves Rights Issue Of Equity Shares

BAHRAIN

* GFH Signs Hotel Operation Agreement with H Hotels & Resorts Management