MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 20

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, bond yields plunge as Fed fuels rate cut hopes
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 5-year high as Fed hints at rate cuts
* Oil prices rise as U.S. stockpiles drop, OPEC agrees meeting date
* MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi outperforms as most Gulf mkts gain but Saudi retreats
* Saudi crown prince linked to Khashoggi murder in UN report
* Trump plan to sell arms to Saudis faces Senate vote
* Yemen’s Houthis say they struck power station in Saudi’s Jizan province - Al Masirah TV
* OPEC wrangle over meeting date exposes deepening Saudi-Iran rift
* U.S. Navy says mine fragments suggest Iran behind Gulf tanker attack
* Iran’s Guards shoot down U.S. “spy” drone in Hormozgan province
* Iran says it will not give Europe more time to save nuclear deal
* Iran says there will be no war with United States - IRNA
* UAE’s biggest lender FAB to shut Qatar operations amid row with Doha
* INSIGHT-After years of war and drought, Iraq’s bumper crop is burning
* Staff evacuated as rocket strikes near foreign oil firms in Iraq
* Turkey to push for trial of Egypt government over Mursi death
* Orascom Development Egypt Concludes Sale Of Tamweel Group
* -SAIC Motor & Mansour Automotive Group Signed JV Agreement To Manufacture MG Brand Cars In Egypt - Xinhua
* Saudi consumer prices fall in May but deflation keeps easing
* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia supermarket chain BinDawood plans share sale next year
* Saudi’s Bawan Says Two Units Sign Conditional Merger Agreement
* Saudi’s SAGIA Announces MOUs And Agreements With Japanese Investors
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Vision Fund may be Hotel California for investors
* India’s Maharashtra identifies site for Saudi Aramco, ADNOC’s refinery
* Bank Of Sharjah Seeks Shareholders Approval On Increase In Size Of Bank’s EMTN Programme
* UAE energy minister says decision to extend oil cuts is reasonable -Al Bayan
* Dubai’s Damac in pole position to buy Roberto Cavalli - source
* DFSA Suspends Licence Of Rasan Capital Ltd
* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Leases 3 New Boeing 777 Freighters To AirBridgeCargo
* Kuwait’s KNPC working to restore Mina Abdullah’s refining capacity rates
* Kuwait, Iraq call for wisdom to avoid tension in Gulf region - KUNA
* Boeing, Qatar Airways Announce New Commitment For Five 777 Freighters
* Oman offers tax breaks on tourism investments in Musandam
* Oman’s Sohar International Bank Says CMA Approves Rights Issue Of Equity Shares
* GFH Signs Hotel Operation Agreement with H Hotels & Resorts Management
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom